His coaches have nicknamed him “Cannonball,” and if you spend any amount of time watching Cooper Bulldog Canon Ingram play football, it’s not hard to see why.
Ingram plays the game with a ferocity and physicality that would be impressive of anyone. In Ingram, though, it’s doubly impressive given the fact that he was in just his first year on the varsity squad.
In 2021, Ingram certainly made the most of his debut season for Cooper. He finished with 1,296 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns on offense. And he was certainly no slouch on defense either, finishing with 50 tackles, eight of which were for a loss, and forcing a fumble as well.
For his terrific play, Ingram has been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Newcomer of the Year.
Growing up, Ingram played just about every sport he could and shined in all, including baseball, basketball, track and field and golf. For him, though, there was never a question of which sport was his favorite.
“I started when I was about in fourth grade, and right away it became my favorite sport, and I always look forward to it,” Ingram said. “It’s always just been my thing.”
Ingram said he’s always been a bit undersized, and as a 10th grader, he remains one of the smallest players on the field at any given time, but what he lacks in height he more than makes up for with his physicality and his aggressive style of play.
His ferocity on the field quickly became apparent to the Cooper coaching staff, and the apt nickname “Cannonball” was borne shortly thereafter.
Ingram is deceptively strong, and is able to break free of would-be tacklers when he’s running downfield with a full head of steam. And on the other side of the ball, that same deceptive strength helps him take down offensive players who have a size advantage over him.
He also possesses great instincts and timing, which helped him finish amongst the team’s leaders in passes broken up in the secondary.
“I like to tease (Canon’s older brother and starting quarterback Colin Ingram) by telling him that his little brother is the tougher of the two, just to give Colin a hard time,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said with a chuckle. “But in all seriousness, you’d be hard pressed to find a kid who is tougher than Canon Ingram.”
“Being a bit undersized, I know that I’ve just got to always be more physical than the person trying to tackle me,” Ingram said. “I’ve got to have the mindset that, ‘OK, I’m not going to get tackled right here, no matter how big the dude is. I’m going to run through him, I’m going to score or I’m going to get the first down. It all boils down to the mindset of it.”
As a freshman, Ingram shined on the junior varsity squad, and he said it was a valuable learning experience. But when he got moved up to the varsity team heading into his sophomore season, he was determined to make the most of it.
“I got to move around and play some different positions on JV, and I kind of learned more about the systems we use here,” he said. “Heading into this year, my mindset was just that I wanted to dominate, same as always. I want to be a guy my team can count on and look to for big plays.”
Simply put, Ingram went on to emerge as precisely that type of player. All season long, he stymied opposing defenses with his crafty running ability and punishing plays. Both his total yardage and his 876 rushing yards were second on the team, trailing only older brother Colin Ingram.
Though Ingram took to the big role seamlessly, Castorena said it was a role that was thrust on him suddenly.
“He was going to be a player who got a lot of snaps and was going to be a big part of our team, but we initially didn’t have him penciled in as a starter, actually,” Castorena said. “But we had a player go down for the season in our game against Grand Saline, and from that point forward he was basically a two-way starter for us the rest of the season.
“And he didn’t just start for us, but I think he was one of our most complete football players. He did great things in every phase of the game. He was a tremendous outside linebacker for us, and at slot he made some really big plays for us in every single ballgame.”
“I’m not going to lie, I was a bit nervous about it at first,” Ingram admitted. “I knew what I was capable of, though, and knew that if I went out and played to my fullest potential then i’d be fine.”
It didn’t take long for those nerves to evaporate, as Ingram got more and more comfortable being a focal point of his team’s gameplan.
Looking back on the season, Ingram points to his game against the RIvercrest Rebels as one of his best performances of the year. In the game, he ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, with 62 of those yards and one of the touchdowns coming on a single big touchdown run.
And another game where everything seemed to be working for Ingram came in Cooper’s win over Collinsville. In it, he finished with just under 100 rushing yards while hauling in 50 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns.
“I’d say those two are probably my two biggest games from this season,” Ingram said. “Those were the games where I was just really locked in.”
Ingram said he and older brother Colin Ingram do have a bit of a competitive streak in them with one another, and a bit of a sibling rivalry pushes each to be better.
He also said, though, that playing with a sibling gives a sense of familiarity, and that it has a definite positive impact on how they play.
“I definitely think there’s a benefit (to playing with Colin Ingram),” he said. “We kind of know what the other one is thinking without having to say anything, and that sort of communication with teammates is huge.”
Looking back on his first varsity campaign, Ingram said he’s happy both with how he performed in his breakout season and how the team as a whole did, finishing the regular season as one of a very few number of teams throughout the state to be 10-0 headed into the playoffs.
Looking to the future, though, he’s determined to raise the bar and deliver even bigger things on both fronts in the years to come.
“I had a good year, for sure, but I think next year when I have my legs under me a bit more, I can really take it to the next level,” he said. “I think I can finish with 1,500-1,600 yards of total offense. I got close this year.
“As a team, I definitely think we can grow and build off of this. Headed into the season, a lot of people doubted us because we lost a ton of seniors, and we ended up having a great year and were able to just go out and dominate in district. It says a lot that we were able to put up those numbers with such a young team, especially when we went from having two senior backs last year to two sophomore backs this year.
“I think with me and Colin and (running back Markell Smith) all coming back, plus a lot of guys who are going to be huge on defense, I think we’ll be able to go far.”
