The Paris Optimist Club’s 11U All-Stars didn’t leave last week’s regional tournament as champions, as they went 1-2 at the double elimination competition. However, they didn’t come home empty handed, as the players received the sportsmanship award for the way they carried themselves over the course of the tournament.
“I’m so proud of them for how they carried themselves,” head coach Justin Walls said. “They always encourage each other and play for one another. They’re gracious in victory and in defeat. There really are no prima donnas on the team.”
Walls said the recognition, voted on by the regional coaches, reflects just as much on the parents of his players as it does on the players themselves.
“This is such a reflection of the parents,” he said. “Kids are a product of their environment, and this just goes to show that our parents are raising their kids the right way. We really have great parents.”
Walls remembered one play in particular, when an outfielder for the opposing team made a terrific diving catch to end the inning. As the teams walked back to their respective dugouts, a Paris All-Star, who was left on base in the inning, walked over to the opposing player and congratulated him on his impressive catch.
During the tournament, the team beat Livingston while falling to Panola County and New Boston. But for Walls, he said he couldn’t be any prouder of his team than he already is.
“When (Paris Optimist Club director Bill Sanders) told me we received this award, he told me, ‘This is better than winning, because you’re teaching them to do things the right way,’” Walls said. “I would’ve liked to have won the whole thing, of course, but that’s not the main thing. The main thing, and as a parent and coach, I’m just so proud of these kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.