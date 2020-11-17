Karsyn Iltis became enamored with softball at a young age, having practically been born with a ball in her hand. Now, her years of playing the sport have paid off, as the North Lamar Pantherette has officially signed to play softball for the University of North Texas.
Iltis first was drawn to softball at a young age, as her older brothers played baseball and her father was a baseball coach. As a result, she said, it seemed like a natural progression of things when she started playing softball and took to it like a fish to water.
She played several sports as a young child, but it didn’t take long for Iltis to realize that softball was the game that truly held her heart.
“I remember this one time as a little kid I was crying at soccer practice because I’d rather be playing softball,” she said with a chuckle.
What most appealed to her about the game was the intensity and the way it combined individual performance with team performance, she said.
“As the pitcher, all eyes are on you and there’s a lot of pressure there, and I think that’s really cool,” she said.
Iltis knew she wanted to seriously pursue the sport around the same time she began playing travel softball, at about the age of 10.
“It’s been a while that I’ve been really taking it seriously,” she said.
Upon arriving at North Lamar High School, it didn’t take long for Iltis to make an impact for the Pantherettes, being a starter all four years.
“She’s had a huge impact on our team, and is really a complete player,” North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley said. “She’s a great hitter, is an excellent pitcher, makes really good defensive plays and is a smart baserunner.”
At the plate, Endsley said, Iltis has a career batting average at North Lamar of over .450. And on the mound, her career ERA is right around 1.50.
The impact Iltis has on the team goes beyond her excellent stats, Endsley said. The senior has also become a strong vocal leader for the team,
“When she steps on the field, you can never tell whether she’s been having a good day or a bad day, and that’s really nice,” Endsley said. “She’s just so consistent and dependable, no matter what.”
Iltis has even begun sharing her love for softball with young Pantherettes just getting into the sport themselves, Endsley added.
“She gave up her time to come help with the new junior high team, and give them hitting and fielding tips,” the North Lamar head coach said. “That’s really awesome.”
When Iltis plays for the Mean Green, she will exclusively be a pitcher, she said. But with the Pantherettes she’s played a number of positions, including third and first base, and she enjoyed all of them.
“Pitching is my favorite, and that’s all I do in travel ball and what I’m going to UNT for, but I really enjoy playing the other parts of the infield too,” Iltis said. “I’d say my favorite is third base. That’s where balls are hit the hardest, you’re often in plays with bunts and you’ve just got to always be on your toes at third.”
When on the mound, Iltis said, she tries to block out all the external noise and distractions and just focus on her catcher.
“It’s just me and my catcher,” she said. “I just focus on her and block everything else out.”
Given their bond that they share in the game, it’s no wonder that Iltis and the Pantherettes’ catcher — Sloane Hill — have a tight knit bond away from the softball diamond as well,
“We’re best friends,” Iltis us. “We hang out together all the time, and (former Pantherette Ashlyn Reavis) would hang out with us too.”
It’s not just the team’s catcher that Iltis has grown close with over the years either, though. The Pantherette said her favorite part of playing for North Lamar has been the familial bonds she’s formed with each and every one of her teammates.
Looking back on her time with North Lamar, those relationships formed with her teammates are her favorite memories, and are relationships she said she expects to last forever.
On the diamond, one of her favorite memories is a dramatic playoff victory over Melissa, in a rare series that was played on North Lamar’s home field.
She’ll also carry with her the lessons Endsley imparted to her about what it takes to win.
“Coach Endsley definitely helped me be a better competitor, and I’m going to take those lessons with me,” she said. “If you weren’t competitive enough, she’d definitely let you know, but it was always coming from a place of love.”
Looking ahead to the time she’ll spend at UNT, Iltis said she’s excited for the additional level of freedom college will afford, and also excited about the tougher level of competition playing college ball will bring — including games against Power Five teams like Oklahoma University.
“I’m just excited to continue this journey and to test myself at the next level,” Iltis said.
