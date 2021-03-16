IMG_0595.jpg
Pictured, the Chisum golf team poses after finishing second in the Web Hill Tournament on Monday.

 Submitted Photo

The Chisum golf team took part in the Web Hill golf tournament on Monday, and returned home with some serious hardware.

Out of a slew of teams, the Chisum boys team placed second overall.

In addition to the team success, a number of Mustang golfers shone individually. Cort Garner placed first place overall, shooting an 86. Lady Mustang Gabby Woods placed second overall in the girls’ division, shooting a 95.

