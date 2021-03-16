The Chisum golf team took part in the Web Hill golf tournament on Monday, and returned home with some serious hardware.
Out of a slew of teams, the Chisum boys team placed second overall.
In addition to the team success, a number of Mustang golfers shone individually. Cort Garner placed first place overall, shooting an 86. Lady Mustang Gabby Woods placed second overall in the girls’ division, shooting a 95.
