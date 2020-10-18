On Thursday afternoon, the Hugo Buffaloes’ players and coaches were readying themselves to make the roughly-half hour drive over to Valliant to take on the rival Bulldogs. But then they got the news that they wouldn’t be travelling to Valliant after all. A member of the Bulldogs’ football team tested positive for Covid-19. The game was off.
“It was very disappointing,” head coach David Barker said. “This is a game we were looking forward to.”
In Texas, UIL guidelines dictate that if a team is forced to withdraw it’s counted as a forfeit loss. In Oklahoma, however, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has a different approach. Teams are able to reschedule any games, so long as they’re made up by a certain date in November.
“I’m really trying to get them to reschedule but I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it,” Barker said. “The logistics around it are really complicated and it would involve shifting some other things around to get it to work. If we are able to reschedule though, it’ll probably be on the Monday of Week 10.”
If the teams are unable to find a date to reschedule the game and the regular season ends with teams having played an unequal number of games, Barker said district seeding will still be determined by who has the most district wins.
Hugo currently sits at 1-2 in Oklahoma’s 2A District 6, while Valliant is winless at 0-3 in district play.
