The North Lamar Panthers were locked in a tug-of-war match of a game against Liberty Eylau on Friday. Unfortunately, they fell short in a 7-6 loss.
The Panthers got on the board first with two runs in the second, but fell behind shortly thereafter, allowing two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Tripp Thomas, Trent Nickerson and Jackson Brasseux all had multiple hits for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.