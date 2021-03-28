For the last several years, Jaxson McGuire and Matthew Goff have been integral parts of the Cooper Bulldogs’ football program. With their high school graduation in sight, though, neither was quite ready to say goodbye to the game of football, and they both recently signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
McGuire will be attending St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, where he’ll play for the Fighting Bees. Goff is headed to Concordia University, located in Austin.
McGuire was the ultimate two-way player for the Bulldogs in 2020, controlling the team’s offense at quarterback while also helping to anchor the defense as one of the best defensive ends in the Red River Valley.
Even though it was his first year playing in the DE role, he made such an impression at the position that it’s what he’s likely to be playing once he reaches college, he said.
“The fact that I hadn’t played it before this past year and now I’ll be playing it in college is crazy,” he said, “I just really want to say how thankful I am to the coaches here and the whole athletic department for helping me get to where I am today.”
Cooper head football coach Rod Castorena said that while McGuire possesses athleticism in spades and a nose for the ball, his greatest asset can’t be quantified so easily on the football field.
“Jax is a great football player and an even better kid,” he said. “He’s a big time leader and he’s the type of player that makes any team instantly better.”
After visiting the St. Ambrose campus and talking to the football team’s coaching staff, McGuire said it was an easy decision to accept the offer.
“The big thing that stood out to me there was family,” McGuire said. “They had that sense of family and brotherhood, and that’s really important to me.”
Goff, who’s played on varsity for all four years, is a player who demonstrated that he could do it all.
“He played some quarterback as a freshman before I got here, he’s been used as a receiver and a running back,” Castorena said. “He’s really the type of kid who will do anything you ask of him, and do it gladly. When he got put on the O-line, though, he really showed he could dominate there and he did terrific work there.”
In the duo’s senior year, the Bulldogs blitzed through district play with an unblemished record, and then captured the team’s first bi-district championship in nearly a decade.
“It feels great that we were able to accomplish that in our final year,” Goff said. “It feels like we left a legacy that younger players will follow.”
Both players said they’ll miss the fellowship and relationships with their Cooper teammates, but looking ahead to the future, both also said they’re ready for the competition of the next level.
