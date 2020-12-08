The Paris Wildcats fought until the final buzzer sounded Saturday night in the regional finals of the playoffs against the Argyle Eagles. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough, as the team’s playoff run and season came to an end with a 41-13 loss.
Paris fell behind about as quickly as they could, as the Eagles needed only one play to get on the board, with a touchdown pass of more than 80 yards following a quick three-and-out on Paris’ part forced by the Argyle offense.
The Wildcat defense came up big its next time on the field, though. On their second drive of the game, the Eagles marched methodically downfield. Facing a fourth and inches just 10 yards from the end zone, Argyle decided to gamble and attempt a fourth down conversion. The gamble did not pay off, though, as Paris held strong and forced their opponent into a turnover on downs thanks to a huge sack by lineman Jadon Hay.
Offensively, yards were hard to come by for the Wildcats, as the Argyle defensive line was able to clog up holes and make things difficult for Paris’ cadre of talented running backs.
That’s not to say Paris didn’t have any highlights, though. On Paris’ third offensive possession, facing a third and short deep in their own territory, quarterback Luke Hohenberger kept the ball and ran it up the middle to pick up the first down.
A pile of Eagles and Wildcats formed as the QB fought to pick up the yard, but then, through sheer determination, the quarterback came out of the other side of the scrum and bolted downfield for a big 50-yard gain.
The Wildcats’ first points of the game came midway through the third quarter. After moving efficiently downfield with big plays from Hohenberger and running backs KD Washington, Zy’kius Jackson and GiTaeus Young, Hohenberger connected with freshman wide receiver Dycurian Douglas with a pinpoint pass into the back corner of the end zone. Kicker Joe Ramirez was true with the extra point, and the Wildcats cut the lead to 19-7.
Unfortunately for Paris, Argyle was able to extend its lead and eventually put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, thanks to 22 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters combined.
The Wildcats would tack on one more touchdown, however, when Hohenberger connected with Jakovi Dabbs for a 41-yard touchdown pass.
“Obviously I’m disappointed with how things went, but I just couldn’t be more proud of how our kids fought,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It hurts knowing how hard these kids worked and knowing that I could have done more as their coach.”
Despite the loss, the Wildcats enjoyed a wonderful season that saw them overcome challenges, both on and off the field.
On the field, they played one of the toughest pre-district slates of games of any team in 4A-D1; and off the field, the team had to contend with a pair of forfeit losses after a player on the team tested positive with the coronavirus.
The team finished with a 3-3 district record, but only lost one of those in a game they actually played — and that was to Argyle.
In the playoffs, the Wildcats’ trip to the region finals was nothing short of magical. After a commanding win over Dallas-Lincoln that saw Paris score 56 points in the first half, they were considered underdogs in their next two games, against the No. 6 Midlothian Heritage Jaguars and No. 4 Melissa Cardinals. In both, Paris triumphed.
Looking to the future, the coach said his goal is to take the program even further, and he knows he has the support around him to make that goal a reality.
“When you look under the hood of any successful program, you see that it’s more than just good players and coaches,” Steven Hohenberger said. “They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it takes a whole administration to make a successful football program. And that’s what we have here. I can’t say enough good things about our superintendent, our principal, our teachers… I obviously can’t say enough about (PIO) Melanie Meredith, and the love and dedication she has for each one of these kids.”
For now, though, Steven Hohenberger said he’s extremely happy for the players who have their names carved in the annals of Paris football history, as this was the first time the team has advanced to the region finals in 32 years.
“It’s about the kids, first and foremost,” he said. “More than anything, more than all the wins, it’s about the relationships they’ve formed that will last a lifetime.”
