The district champion Prairiland Lady Patriots entered the 2022 playoffs with lofty goals, and on Wednesday they got their postseason run started on the right foot with an 8-0 win over Bells, as starting pitcher McKenna Guest wasn’t just great — she was perfect.
The Lady Patriots’ junior ace sat down all 21 batters she faced, striking out two thirds of them, en route to a dominating victory.
“Really, everything was kind of working tonight,” Guest said with a wide smile after the game. “I always love those sorts of nights. Especially once we got up, I felt like I was throwing a little harder and everything was breaking a lot more.”
“Yesterday, we talked about the spins and stuff, and tonight the spins were working and she was really on,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris added. “On days like that, McKenna is going to be a force to be reckoned with and she’s going to be really hard to beat.”
While Prairiland would go on to win comfortably, the opening innings seemed to have the makings of a pitchers duel. The first inning went by in the blink of an eye, as both the Bells Lady Panthers’ pitcher and Guest each set the side down in quick order.
Through four innings, Prairiland clung to a slim 1-0 lead, with their lone run being an unearned score in the second inning, as Lanna Riney scored on a wild pitch.
In the early going, Guest said the tight competition only served to motivate her to elevate her own level of play.
“I definitely think there was more pressure in the early innings when it was close like that, but I don’t mind, because I think the pressure actually helps,” Guest said. “I elevate my game in pressure situations.”
“I love catching her,” catcher Kyndal Yaross said of her teammate. “Getting to catch McKenna is one of my favorite parts about softball. We have a really good connection and when she’s on, it’s something special. I’m just proud of her and happy for her.”
While the Prairiland offense started the game a bit quietly, though, it didn’t stay that way for long.
Prairiland took control of the game with a big fifth inning that saw almost the entire lineup step up to the plate.
“We were really being selective up at the plate,” Yaross said. “We weren’t swinging at any junk, and that’s what allowed us to start hitting the ball really well.”
Jada Torres reached base on a lead-off bunt and moved into scoring position with a steal and then got to third thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Randi Crawford.
She scored on a chaotic at-bat by Kirsten Bridges, as Bridges laid down a bunt of her own. Torres was briefly caught in a rundown between third and home, though the Lady Panthers left home plate uncovered in their efforts to tag her out, allowing the Lady Patriot to dart across the plate. All the while, the Lady Panthers’ preoccupation with Torres allowed Bridges to reach second on her bunt.
“I was kind of surprised they didn’t get me, because she’d beaten me with the throw,” Torres said. “But they messed up and let me take home. She turned her back and from there it was an open shot.”
Torres had a big day both at the plate and on the basepaths, as she finished the day with a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases.
“Jada has continued to grow since last year, which was already a really good season for her,” Morris said of Torres. “She’s one of the players who’s really come on and grown the most. She’s starting to understand her job at shortstop and I think if she keeps that up, she has a whole lot of potential.”
Guest hit an RBI double in the next at-bat, bringing the score to 3-0. In the at-bat after that, Lady Patriot Allison Choate lined out on a deep shot into the outfield, but a Bells error on the throw in allowed another run to score, putting her team up 4-0.
The exclamation mark came in the at-bat after that. On the very first pitch, Yaross blasted the ball over the wall for a big two-run home run, and just like that, Prairiland led 6-0.
Two more runs came in the seventh inning, again off a powerful swing by Yaross, as she belted a two-RBI double off the wall to put her team up by the final margin of 8-0.
All the while, Guest continued to dominate in the circle, plowing through the Bells lineup.
“I was aware throughout the whole game that I hadn’t given up a hit, but it wasn’t until the sixth inning that I realized, ‘Oh, I haven’t walked anyone or anything; I’ve got a perfect game going,’” Guest said with a laugh. “My defense really had my back tonight. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
And while most of the at-bats ended in strikeouts, including a fifth inning in which Guest struck out the side, the Prairiland defense did make a few stellar plays to preserve Guest’s gem. Of particular note was a great catch on the run in foul territory by Torres in the fourth inning, and a terrific catch in left field by junior Chloe Raley, who had to cover a great deal of distance for the put-out.
In the final inning, Guest didn’t allow for any drama, inducing a quick groundout to Torres for the first out before striking out the next two.
“I think starting the playoffs with a win like this is a huge confidence booster,” Yaross said. “We want to go pretty far this year, and a game like this is a good start.”
The Lady Pats play the second game of the series today at Community High School, and if necessary, the third game will take place on Saturday.
