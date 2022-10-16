Clarksville QB scrambles during win

Jonathan Morgan, No. 10, scrambles during Clarksville's game against Detroit Friday in Detroit

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

Detroit — The battle between the Clarksville Blue Tigers and Detroit Eagles remained fierce and intense for yet another meeting Friday night. But for Clarksville, it was a stout defense, that scored on two occasions, and a specialty team that also produced a touchdown as Coach Chris Davis Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play with their thrilling 26-20 victory over Coach Cayle Beard’s Eagles. Detroit slips to 1-1 in league play, after capturing their first win one week earlier.

“We felt like we gave it to them, and we felt like we dominated the game, but for three plays-a kickoff return for a touchdown and two fumbles returns for a touchdown. Twenty of their 26 points came from our lack of execution,” Beard explained. “And you know when you face a team that is superior athletically, you can’t give them those opportunities, and we felt like we gave the game away to them.”

