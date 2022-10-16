Detroit — The battle between the Clarksville Blue Tigers and Detroit Eagles remained fierce and intense for yet another meeting Friday night. But for Clarksville, it was a stout defense, that scored on two occasions, and a specialty team that also produced a touchdown as Coach Chris Davis Tigers improved to 2-0 in district play with their thrilling 26-20 victory over Coach Cayle Beard’s Eagles. Detroit slips to 1-1 in league play, after capturing their first win one week earlier.
“We felt like we gave it to them, and we felt like we dominated the game, but for three plays-a kickoff return for a touchdown and two fumbles returns for a touchdown. Twenty of their 26 points came from our lack of execution,” Beard explained. “And you know when you face a team that is superior athletically, you can’t give them those opportunities, and we felt like we gave the game away to them.”
Clarksville climbed above the :500 mark with the win, improving to 4-3 overall, as Davis team won their third straight ballgame. In that span, the Blue Tigers have outscored their opponents 105-28.
“The game of football is in three phases-offense, defense and special teams, so we did good on all three phases of the game tonight, which you’ve got to do to be a complete team, and have wins like this. We had to grind this one out,” Davis said. “And it took all three phases by our team to get this done. It was very important to start district 2-0 because I believe 2-0 gets you in the playoffs, no matter what. But’s that’s not the goal. At the end of the day, so you want to enjoy this win, and then get to work tomorrow.”
Behind the capable running of senior quarterback Cleodus Scales, who rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the game, the Eagles had taken a 14-6 lead with 2:34 remaining in the initial half, when Scales scored on outstanding runs of 58 and 23 yards, with the first touchdown arriving with 6:51 left in the second quarter, as he also added the two point conversion run.
“We had a shot to win when we were six points down, and then we had three main mistakes that cost us. We had two fumbles, that they scored on, and then they scored on a kick return. We missed key points and we had a whole lot of mistakes because everybody just kept getting flags, and personal fouls, and that cost us,” Scales said.
However, it was the Blue Tigers who stole the show the rest of the way in the first half. Detroit was forced to deliver the ensuring kickoff from the 25 yard line due to a penalty. The short kick was captured by Clarksville senior return man Zion Banks on the Eagles 45 yard line, and Banks sprinting down the left sideline for a touchdown with 2:20 remaining in the second frame. Tigers freshman quarterback Dot Morgan fired the conversion pass to senior back Lamon Bell, deadlocking the game at 14-all.
Banks would have a 63 yard catch and run for a touchdown called back in the second half, due to a penalty against Clarksville.
“We put in a lot of effort tonight, but I feel like we’ve got a lot more work to do in order to make it to the playoffs. When we get in the playoffs we got to play real hard, because we’re going to play harder teams. I did my best tonight,” Banks said. “Honestly I expected this kind of game because they made Detroit aware that basically this game is their championship game, so I expected hard play. We’ve got a lot to work on, so we are going to come hard next week.”
Davis’ troops weren’t finished. With Detroit faced with a second down play from the Eagles 16, a fumble by Scales would eventually slide its way in to the end zone, where a scramble for the ball resulted in Clarksville freshman defensive back Pedro Ortiz making the recovery for a touchdown, giving the Tigers their halftime advantage, and the lead for good at 20-14 with 1:15 remaining in the second quarter.
The Eagles would take possession of the football to open the second half. The first drive ended with Detroit turning the ball over on downs on the Clarksville 40 yard line. After a Clarksville punt on the Blue Tigers first drive of the second half, put Beard’s team in business on their own 45 yard line, Detroit would drive all the way down to the Blue Tigers 17 yard line. On a third down play, a fumbled snap was grabbed from the ari by Clarksville senior defender Jayden Reed-Rose, who dashed straight down the field for a 75 yard defensive touchdown with 4:55 remaining in the third quarter. The two point conversion attempt failed leaving the Tigers holding a 26-14, two score advantage. That score that would remain on the scoreboard when the teams moved to the final quarter.
Detroit had just two possessions in the final period, with the first possession resulting in a punt. The second possession involved a drive that covered 86 yards with Scales scoring on a beautiful run to pay dirt from 25 yards out with 3:21 remaining in the contest. Scales would fail on the conversion run attempt, thus ending scoring for the night.
“The main thing that drove me tonight was that this is my last year and we’re rivals, and we’re not going to get to play each other again, so I gave it my all throughout the whole game, Scales explained. “Most of them are my family over there, and I just want to give my best to them. We’re looking to win our next ballgame. We will have our running back, back with us, but we will be missing one of our seniors. But for Maud next week, we are going to be practicing a bunch of schemes to get ready.”
An Eagles onside kick attempt only covered three yards with the Blue Tigers beginning their final possession from the Detroit 38 yard line. Clarksville proceeded to drive down to the Eagles nine yard line where two kneel downs from Morgan sealed the victory for Davis’ team.
Penalties certainly hurt the home standing Eagles during the night. In fact, Detroit was whistled with three costly personal foul, 15 yard penalties, and also had one player ejected from the game during the four quarters. In all, Detroit was punished with an unofficial 150 plus yards in penalties. Clarksville also was charged with over 100 yards in penalties.
Banks, Billy Stewart, Latarian Rapien, and Xae Owens were among the Tigers who produced strong outings in the win. It was Owens who scored the lone offensive touchdown for Clarksville when he gave the Blue Tigers a 6-0 lead with 8:44 left in the second quarter, after hauling in a five yard touchdown pass from Morgan.
Scales joined Blane Farmer, a junior in making some excellent plays on the defensive side of the football for Beard’s team, while John Parsons, a senior, hauled in receptions for Detroit.
Clarksville played the majority of the game without the services of Jonathan Olguin, a junior, who is the team’s leading rusher, and who serves as the field goal kicker, and punter, as well a vital member of the defense. Senior receiver and linebacker, Nikereion Marcy missed the game. The Eagles also had some players missing from the game.
Clarksville will face the tough James Bowie Pirates in the Blue Tigers homecoming game on Friday night, while Detroit will be on the road at Maud.
“We ought to be disappointed that we lost that game, but yet we got to know that that’s not a better football team than us, and that when we take care of what we’re suppose to do, when we’re suppose to do it, and how we’re suppose to do it, then we’re not a bad football team,” Beard said. “Now I’m not taking anything away from Clarksville, they played awful hard too, but from this point on, if we eliminate those mistakes, then we’re right where we need to be.”
