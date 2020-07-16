With just over a month to go before schools are slated to reopen for the coming academic year, athletes have taken to the fields for practices and workouts. However, they’ve done so while adapting to a slew of new guidelines to ensure safety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — issued several new guidelines for teams to follow, including strict rules for social distancing, mask-wearing and more. However, local schools have been able to seamlessly adapt.
“This stuff that we previously never had to do has become something of the new normal,” Prairiland Athletic Director Steven Weddle said. “We’ve had to deal with some adjustments, but it’s been nothing that we can’t handle. As coaches, our job is to be able to adapt and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Schools have gotten creative in finding ways to limit large groups of athletes while still conducting practices. For the Prairiland football team, when players arrive on the field they stand at cones spaced out 6 feet apart from each other across the field.
Weddle said the team has also split practices up and added a third workout space in the locker room to minimize large gatherings of players.
“We typically get a total of 70 kids each day (going to practice), but those are broken into two session,” Weddle said. “We try to keep the number of athletes to 10 or fewer per group.”
Mask wearing has become mandatory for student athletes who aren’t actively working out, and local schools have been providing students with masks. At Chisum, Athletic Director and head football coach Darren Pevey said the school will provide masks for any athlete that doesn’t have one of their own.
Pevey said he hasn’t heard any complaints of shortness of breath from players required to put masks on immediately after finishing a workout.
The school has also taken great lengths to keep the facilities and equipment as free of germs as possible, cleaning them regularly.
“I’m really proud of the way the players and the coaching staff have been able to adapt,” Pevey said.
These guidelines are in line with the recent orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who on July 2 said people must wear face masks in public places and buildings in counties with at least 20 active coronavirus cases.
Athletes at local schools have also ceased changing and showering at school, and instead are dismissed home directly from practice in their equipment.
“We don’t let them linger and hang out,” Weddle said. “It’s a true dismissal, and we have a place for them to enter and a place for them to exit through.”
Schools have begun taking players’ temperatures at the start of practices, and are instructed to send home any student running a fever or otherwise displaying symptoms of Covid-19. Weddle said he hasn’t had to send any players home from practice, though he added that players are encouraged to not attend practice if they’re displaying any symptoms.
“Luckily, things have been good,” Weddle said. “If they display symptoms or have been around someone who has, they’re told not to come to practice.”
Looking to the future, Weddle said he’s heard different theories about how the season could play out.
“I’ve heard some people say we might just go directly to district and play every other week, and other possibilities like that,” he said. “However, it’s all speculation at this point and there’s nothing that’s been set in stone.
“As adults, it’s our responsibility to put these kids in the safest possible environment. If we do that, we’ve done our job. And I do think Prairiland has done that.”
Pevey said it’s impossible to predict what will happen, as the situation is so volatile. However, he knows what he wants to happen.
“I just hope they’re able to play,” Pevey said. “It’ll be good for them, and I really think it’ll give them a sense of normalcy during these times.”
