Detroit libero Braylin Craig passes the ball in the team’s win over Maud on Tuesday.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

It was a tightly-contested affair through much of the match, but the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team ultimately came out on top against the Maud Lady Cardinals on Tuesday, beating the district opponent in four sets, winning 26-24, 28-26, 26-28, 25-13.

Throughout the match, the Lady Eagles were able to find great success at the service line. The team piled on the aces and was nearly flawless at getting the ball over the net, finishing with very few service errors as well.

Ayanna Smith, who has served as the focal point of the Lady Eagles’ offense all year, was once again stellar against Maud. She finished the match with a team-best 17 kills. She also had an ace and five digs for her team.

Daysha Stature also proved to be an imposing force. She racked up 12 kills, two blocks and a pair of aces.

Kellie Welch and Braylin Craig each finished with eight kills. Welch also had two blocks and an ace, while Craig contributed two digs.

Kyria Scott was instrumental in the team’s offensem finishing with 35 assists. She also added two kills to the cause.

The Eagles will next be in action Friday, as they take the road to take on Avery.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

