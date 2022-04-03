The Paris Wildcats had their opportunities on Friday with a number of shots on goal, and also played solid defense throughout their regional quarterfinal soccer game against Chapel Hill as well.
However, the team was unable to do quite enough to emerge victorious, ultimately falling 2-1 in a nailbiter.
The Wildcats’ lone goal came on a dramatic and acrobatic score from Miguel Rivera, the second such goal he’s scored in as many games.
Though Paris’ season came to an end, the team enjoyed great success in the 2021-22 season, winning the district with an unblemished record in district play and spending much of the year as the top-ranked 4A team in Texas.
Paris coach Clint Cobb did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
