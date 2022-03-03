The third round of the playoffs means the competition is getting tougher. For the Paris Wildcats, it also means you’re playing better. That’s what happened Tuesday night as the Wildcats dominated the Brownsboro Bears 61-34 in Royse City.
It didn’t start off good offensively for the Wildcats, though. Both teams started ice cold from the field. Paris trailed 3-2 with 2:40 left in the first quarter. That’s when senior Jaelyn Lee scored six straight points, including a thunderous dunk off a lob pass from Garrius Savage.
“The gameplan was to shut down their big man,” Lee said. “They are good on the glass. Our gameplan was to block them out, play defense, play our transition game and get easy points and that’s what we did.”
The Wildcats never looked back. Paris’ defense helped pave the way to a 11-5 lead after the first quarter. The exclamation point came at the end of the quarter when Braylon Mickens blocked a shot in the paint at the buzzer.
The defense continued for the rest of the game. Paris held Brownsboro to only 13 points in the first half.
“Our defense was really good,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “It was good the whole time, but offensively early in the first quarter we were uptight. We rushed shots and missed some easy chances. It never effected the other end. We played great defense all night long.”
The defense led to easy points on the other end, including several more rim-rocking dunks from Lee. Jagger Moore stepped up for the Wildcats as well.
“That’s not the first time. It might be the best, though,” Steed added about Moore. “He always plays hard. After the game, you never have to say, ‘did Jagger give everything he had’ because he gives everything he has. He also converted some nice baskets for us.”
Moore finished with eight points for Paris, including a couple from behind the three-point arc. Perhaps the best play of the night from Moore came with less than two minutes to play in the half. Driving towards the basket, Moore looked one way and then dished the ball to a wide-open Mickens for an easy layup.
“Last year I focused in the summer on straight defense. I knew it was going to help my team out because we have a lot of offensive scorers,” Moore said. “I knew if I played my role, it was going to be better for the team.”
Moore’s defense turned into several steals on the night and a blocked shot as well. Lee led the team with 17 points. Carlton Hicks finished with 12 for Paris, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Garrius Savage had eight as did Mickens. While Micah Jenkins finished the game with six points. Treshawn Savage had two points.
