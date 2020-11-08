Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.