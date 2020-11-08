The Prairiland Patriots’ season came to an end Friday, as the team wrapped up its season in a game against the Hooks Hornets, a team that finds itself in a three-way tie for the district championship.
Prairiland battled all night long and were able to find offensive success during the game, never taking their foot off the gas. However, Hooks ultimately proved to be too much, and Prairiland
fell 61-24.
Junior quarterback Brooks Morrison led the team offensively, racking up 170 total yards of offense, including 102 yards through the air.
Morrison got the ball into the end zone for two of Prairiland’s scores, once on a pass to senior Brylee Galloway, and another time on a run of his own.
Running back Gavin Watts led the team in its balanced rushing attack, finishing with 89 yards while averaging five yards per carry. Freshman Kardadrion Coulter added 48 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.
Morrison had a great deal of success when taking to the air. For the game, Galloway finished with 70 receiving yards, Chris Michael had 26, and Watts added six yards through the air too.
Defensive statistics were not available by press time.
With the loss, Prairiland finishes the season with a 1-5 district record in head coach Heath Blalock’s first year with the team. The district record doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as the Patriots found success before district play began, securing big wins over Alba-Golden, Tom Bean and Clarksville. Blalock did not return requests for comment by press time.
