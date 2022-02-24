The Rivercrest Rebels started fast and never slowed up Tuesday night as they soundly defeated the Como-Pickton Eagles 76-28. Head coach Quincy English and his Rebels turned in a three-peat performance and added their third bi-district championship in as many years.
Senior guard Kamryn English snuck in for the first steal of the night and put the first points on the board. A sticky man-to-man defense by the Rebs caught the Eagles off guard and allowed for Rivercrest to swat down passes and nab steals by the dozen.
Zane Dees and Tre Williams set the pace with their high energy defense that forced the Eagles to set up their offense well behind the 3-point line. The two young guards combined for eight steals and 10 assists and were a thorn in the Eagle’s wings all night.
“Coach decided for us to switch up our defense a little bit so we could get in their heads. We knew we wanted to run the floor and get them on the ropes early. Luckily it led to several steals and turnovers for us,” senior Darrion Ricks said after the win.
English swished a 3-pointer and then Ricks got in on the scoring action with a steal and layup combo of his own. A 7-0 run led to an Eagle timeout to try to stop momentum but the lid was already off and the Rebels’ mojo could not be contained.
Senior Kirk Killian drew up at the free throw line for a jump shot and then found himself all alone under the goal for an easy bucket after an English steal.
Keaton Sears came off the bench for some relief and scored on a put-back shot and then Ricks shocked the Eagles as he pulled up from way back and knocked down a trey.
The Rebel defense stifled the Eagles and denied shots on almost every possession which resulted in a 20-3 first quarter ending.
Killian scored on a full court pass from Ricks and English showed his versatility by posting up and scoring on the lob. Williams used his long arms to grab a steal and banked in a jumper from the side. Ricks added to his highlight reel with two finger rolls in the paint. Another steal by Williams led to the final score before the half by English to make it 35-12.
English got cranked up in the third quarter and canned another 3 followed by a layup. Chase Duffer came from the bench for some relief and hooked in a bucket. The Eagles’ Chris Ramos caught the Rebs’ defense off-balance and scored an easy bucket. Ramos then high-rolled a basket in to give Como-Pickton a spurt of offensive energy.
Quelling the Eagles’ attempt to gain steam, Ricks took control of the court, going coast to coast, and setting a frenetic pace that Como-Pickton could not match.
“My buddy Kamryn helped me out this summer by teaching me some nice lead guard drills. That helped me out a lot,” Ricks said with a smile about his perimeter game. “It got me better as a ball handler and shooter. All credit goes to Kam for helping me up my game outside the paint.”
Williams picked the Eagles’ guard clean twice in a row which led to easy layups by English. Killian came flying in like Superman for a rebounding score and the Rebels pushed their lead to 53-18.
The fourth quarter saw all the Rebel reserves on the floor for big swatches of playing time. Dees grabbed a loose ball and converted it to a score and Killian nailed another jumper in the paint. Ricks got the hot hand and brought the crowd to its feet as he hit a trio of three-pointers and took the reins as ball-handler.
Noah Altal muscled his way in for a couple of buckets under the goal and good rebounding by Gavin Bishop led to him scoring at the charity stripe.
The Eagles had their best quarter and were led by Alex Perez who swished a three and a jump shot but it was too little too late though and the Rebels cruised to an easy victory.
“Our bench helped us out. They all came out hard and played fast. Noah and Keaton really stepped up. Chase got his buckets and Gavin came in with some rebounding help. It’s what we like to see from our bench,” Ricks said.
Ricks led Rivercrest with 25 points and six rebounds. English turned in 22 points and eight rebounds. Killian added 12 points and Altal scored seven from the bench.
Dalton Morgan led Como-Pickton with seven points. Tucker Rutledge added six while Perez dropped five points.
Rivercrest faces Lindsay in the area round Friday night at Bonham High School at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.