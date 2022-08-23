The Chisum Lady Mustangs took home the championship trophy at this weekend’s North Hopkins Tournament, capping off a dominant run through their bracket with a 25-13, 25-11 victory over their district rivals, the Prairiland Lady Patriots.
The Lady Mustangs got their tournament run started off on the right foot by easily handling Yantis, Hooks and Overton in straight sets on Thursday.
On the second day of the tournament, they opened things with a 25-17, 25-13 win over Dodd City. In both sets, the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a quick lead and never had that lead seriously challenged.
Up next was Hooks again, making it the third time the Lady Mustangs had faced them within a single week. The Lady Mustangs won 25-18, 25-10.
“I think by that point Hooks was familiar with us and so we had to make a few adjustments,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “We were able to make those adjustments and really ran away with it in the second set.”
Meanwhile, Prairiland was running through its side of the bracket with just as much dominance. On Thursday, the Lady Pats cruised past Miller Grove, Queen City and Trenton in straight sets.
“We were pretty beat up — we have a few girls out and nursing injuries,” Prairiland coach Terry Lambert said. “But that gave us the opportunity to give some valuable playing time to some of the other players, and for the most part I was really happy with how they performed.”
On Saturday, Prairiland first downed Atlanta 25-16, 25-16, and then had a rematch with Queen City, which they won 26-24, 25-12.
Lambert praised the work done by Kyndal Yaross, Katelyn Cornmesser and Maebry Parris in the pins, and also pointed to Lanna Riney’s defensive efforts from the libero position.
“Those four really impressed me this weekend,” Lambert said. “There’s a lot of positives to take away from this
That set up a championship match between the cross-county rivals, making it the second tournament in as many weekends that they faced off in the title match. The prior weekend they met in the finals of the Chisum Tournament, which Prairiland won in three sets.
This time, Chisum took care of business in straight sets. In the first, the two teams went back and forth, trading points on the first several rallies until Chisum eventually got on a roll.
In the second set, Chisum took control from the get-go, keeping Prairiland on the back foot with a strong and well-balanced offensive attack.
The offensive attack was led by middle blocker Emma Garner and outside hitter Peyton Holland, who had seven and six kills, respectively.
Everyone got in on the action, as Brooklyn Atnip finished with five kills, a team-best 11 assists, a block and seven digs; Carly Bell had eight assists, two kills, an ace and six digs; Brylea Marshall had two kills, a trio of aces and seven digs; Hope Ensor contributed a kill and Rylee Chapman had a kill and a block. Libero Serena Whatley finished with a team-best nine digs, and Nickerson praised the job she did from the service line.
“It was a total team effort,” Nickerson said. “Every single person went out and executed their role extremely well.
“The setters moved the ball well and we were quick on defense.”
Nickerson said that while the win is a big confidence booster for her squad as district play looms, it’s important that they not get complacent.
“This is a big mental victory, but we’ve got a long way to go,” she said. “And we know that (the Prairiland Lady Patriots) are a very talented and well-coached team. We know that now, next time we play them, they’re going to be even hungrier and more fired up, which is why this rivalry is so great. And so we’ve got to be ready for them when that comes.”
“We didn’t really run our offense,” Lambert said of the championship game. “Part of that is due to us being down a few girls, but a bunch of credit has to go to Chisum; they played a very good game.”
Lambert said he’s looking forward to district play, saying there are a number of teams that will be vying for the district title.
“Us, Chisum, Edgewood and Rains are all going to be good,” he said. “It should be fun.”
