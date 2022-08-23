chisum volleyball

The Chisum Lady Mustangs pose with their plaque after taking the top spot at the North Hopkins Tournament on Saturday.

The Chisum Lady Mustangs took home the championship trophy at this weekend’s North Hopkins Tournament, capping off a dominant run through their bracket with a 25-13, 25-11 victory over their district rivals, the Prairiland Lady Patriots.

The Lady Mustangs got their tournament run started off on the right foot by easily handling Yantis, Hooks and Overton in straight sets on Thursday.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

