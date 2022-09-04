Vball-20.jpg

Chisum’s Brylea Marshall goes up for a kill in her team’s straight-sets win over Daingerfield.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

It quickly became apparent during Friday’s volleyball game between the Chisum Lady Mustangs and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers that Daingerfield was no match for the overpowering Lady Mustangs, and that the only thing that could hold Chisum back was itself. Uncharacteristic hitting errors cropped up for Chisum at points throughout the set, but despite that they won handily, beating the Lady Tigers 25-13, 25-7, 25-16.

In the opening set, it was actually Daingerfield that jumped out to a quick lead, though they didn’t do much to build up that lead. The very first point of the day came when a Lady Tiger smacked a perfectly-placed kill into the back corner of the court. That would be one of only two points they earned in that set.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

