It quickly became apparent during Friday’s volleyball game between the Chisum Lady Mustangs and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers that Daingerfield was no match for the overpowering Lady Mustangs, and that the only thing that could hold Chisum back was itself. Uncharacteristic hitting errors cropped up for Chisum at points throughout the set, but despite that they won handily, beating the Lady Tigers 25-13, 25-7, 25-16.
In the opening set, it was actually Daingerfield that jumped out to a quick lead, though they didn’t do much to build up that lead. The very first point of the day came when a Lady Tiger smacked a perfectly-placed kill into the back corner of the court. That would be one of only two points they earned in that set.
Repeated hitting errors by Chisum — which saw several attacks sail long out of bounds — kept their opponents in the lead, even as Daingerfield had almost no answer for Chisum’s defensive prowess and explosiveness. Finally, when yet another ball hit long put Daingerfield up 10-7, Chisum coach Laura Nickerson called an early timeout.
“We’ve got to stop hitting balls out like that; we’ve got to clean that up,” Nickerson said. “Against a better team, you can’t do that and still hope to win. … It comes down to their approach and their arm speed — the way they’re hitting it.”
Nickerson’s talk to her squad must have calmed them down because out of the timeouts, the Lady Mustangs turned in one of the most remarkable scoring runs you’ll ever see.
After a Daingerfield service error gave Chisum the ball back, back-to-back aces by Hope Ensor tied the game up at 10-10.
Chisum’s run was far from over, however. Another Ensor ace moments later put her team up 13-10.
“Hope did an excellent job stepping up on the service line,” Nickerson said. “It was tremendous. She must’ve served 15, 20 points in a row.”
Not long after Ensor’s third ace, Chisum went up 15-10 on a block by Emma Garner. Not long after that, a thunderous kill by Peyton Holland pushed Chisum over the 20-point threshold and moved the lead to double digits.
Chisum’s lead grew to 23-10 on yet another ace by Ensor, though her stunning run at the service line ended on the next point as she finally made a service error.
Daingerfield added a couple more points, one of which came yet again on a Chisum error, but the Lady ’Stangs’ run sent a clear message to their opponents.
Chisum carried that momentum into the second set, where they overwhelmed the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Mustangs found several ways to get it done in the set, with soft tips and resounding kills each working to great effect. Before long, they led 10-4 on a big kill by Ensor to the shallow middle of the court, and moments after that the lead had ballooned up to 14-4.
After Daingerfield added a couple more points, Chisum’s Brooklyn Atnip pushed the lead back up to 18-7 with a well-placed pushed to an empty spot on the court.
“I think the big thing is that we started communicating,” Garner said of her team’s success in the second set. “We knew we weren’t playing up to our standards, so we got together and made it a point to step things up.”
Errors started cropping back up in the third set for the Lady Mustangs. Over one stretch of points, Chisum’s 12-5 lead shrank to a 12-10 lead, with each point coming off an error. That streak was broken by Ensor, who placed an excellent down the sideline to extend the lead back up to 13-10.
Garner added that the Lady Mustangs’ sloppiness might also have to do with them still riding a high from their win earlier in the week against the Paris Ladycats — a game in which everything seemed to go right for them.
With the win, Chisum improves to 18-1 on the season thus far, and as the win streak continues to grow, so too does the team’s confidence.
“I feel like we’re all playing really well together right now,” Garner said. “There’s pressure with (the winning streak) but it’s fun.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
