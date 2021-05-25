Students at Paris ISD will be able to take part in volleyball camps in the coming months, designed at helping students across a wide age range.
The first set of camps during the summer months will be the Paris Volleyball Setting Clinic, open to incoming seventh-twelfth grade students, with the registration fee set at $50. The camp will be held June 10 from 2-4 p.m.
On June 28-30, the school district will host its Little Ladycat Volleyball Camp, open to incoming third-sixth graders. The camp costs $40 and will be held from 2-4 p.m.
Then, from July 19-21, Tarleton State University’s coaching staff will host a volleyball camp at Paris for incoming ninth-twelfth graders from 1-4 p.m. and for sixth-eighth graders from 5-8 p.m. The camp will cost $100 for three days, and may include any combination of passing, setting, serving, hitting, digging, blocking, team offense, team dfense and serve reception.
Paris Ladycats coach Ashley Green said the camps are only for PISD students. Registration forms — already sent out to all district parents — can be emailed to her at ashley.green@parisisd.net, or they can be printed out and turned in the day of the camp, along with the fee.
