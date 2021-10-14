Mason Napier was sensational over the weekend, the rest of the Paris High golf team shined as well and the Wildcats finished second overall in a stacked Mt. Pleasant Tournament.
Napier led the way for his team, winning the individual competition by shooting a personal best of 67.
Also shining for Paris were Adam Clement, who shot an 86; Tyler Day, who shot 87; and Carson Day, who finished with a score of 92.
As a team, the Wildcats shot a score of 332, good to finish as runners up at the event.
The Wildcats were facing off against a number of strong teams, including district rival and tournament champion Pleasant Grove. Also competing were Longview, Whitehouse, Lindale and Union Hill.
