Balanced scoring and stingy defense helped elevate the North Lamar Panthers on Friday, as they pulled away from the Gilmer Buckeyes to win 56-44, giving the Panthers their third district win of the year.
Sophomore Andon Rangel had a big outing for North Lamar, finishing with 18 points to lead the team in scoring.
But also making an impact on the offensive side of the ball were Case Fendley, who finished with 14 points, and Joe Lane, who finished with seven.
The Panthers led 28-20 at halftime, but Gilmer responded with a push in the third quarter to cut the lead down to just three headed into the final period of play.
North Lamar responded with some stifling defensive intensity in the final quarter, however, making sure the Gilmer Buckeyes went the entire fourth quarter without a field goal, their only points in the frame coming on trips to the free throw line.
In addition to Rangel, Fendley and Lane, Blake Hildreth had four points, Jaxon Spangler and Dawson McDowell each finished with three points, Mason Cole and Riley Reaves each had two and Jack Johnson contributed a point as well.
North Lamar will next be in action Tuesday against Pleasant Grove.
