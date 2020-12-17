It took a bit of time for the Chisum Mustangs basketball team to get their feet under them on Tuesday against Wolfe City, but it didn’t take long for things to begin clicking as Chisum would go on to coast to a 61-41 victory.
Wolfe City led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, and Chisum coach Brian Temple attributed that to the Wolves’ ability to score in the fast break.
“Wolfe City was the aggressor in the first half, but we vowed to not let them get out on us again like that,” Temple said.
After being outscored by eight in the first half, the Mustangs were able to swing momentum back into their favor in short order.
“At halftime it was a three-point game, and it seemed like it went from a three-point game to a 17-point game in the blink of an eye,” Temple said
For the game, Evan Wood led the way with 20 points, Keaston Lawrence scored 16 and Zaquavious Price had 10 to lead the team.
