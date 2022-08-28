In new Clarksville Blue Tigers’ head coach Chris Davis’ debut at Whitewright on Thursday night, the young Tigers won the coin toss. but in a brutal night on the Whitewright Tigers’ field, not much else went right for Clarksville, and the home team cruised to a convincing 41-0 win.
It was the second straight season in which the home Tigers defeated the Blue Tigers, winning 49-0 in the opener one season ago, when Clarksville was under the direction of Jarrick Farmer..
Clarksville did defer the opening kickoff, and Whitewright capitalized, running the clock down to just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter before scoring on a six-yard run and adding the extra point kick to take the lead for good at 7-0.
The Blue Tigers ended the first trailing by that margin. But playing without the services of several key players, the lineup dropped even farther down for the Blue Tigers before the opening frame ended, as standout defender Jayden Reed-Rose, a senior, was carried off the field and taken to a neighboring hospital by ambulance after suffering an injury.
Reed-Rose would be able to leave the medical facility later Thursday night, as his injury turned out to be what was described as whiplash.
“Jayden came home last night, and it was pretty much a whiplash effect. He’s fine now, just a little sore, and he expects to play in the future. We took precautions last night, and he was taken to the hospital. We will be evaluating him through next week, and if he says he’s ready to go, then I will make the final call,” Davis said.
The Tigers fell behind 21-0 at the half, and entered the final period trailing 27-0. Whitewright scored the first points of period two on a six-yard run, with just under 12 minutes left in the quarter, then followed up with a 15-yard touchdown strike later in the quarter.
“Several things went into the game going downhill after the first quarter. We already had some injuries before the game started, and that made some kids have to play out of position. And the game just kind of got away from us,” Davis said. “But our kids are still upbeat, and they understand what is needed to fix what went wrong. We are going to go back to work on some basic things, and everybody knows what we need to do to get on the same page.”
The Blue Tigers squandered a few opportunities to score in the ballgame, first driving to the home Tigers’ 32-yard-line where Davis’ troops had a first down.
The drive eventually ended with Clarksville punting with 52 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
A Blue Tigers interception with about six and a half minutes remaining in the third period appeared to bring new life to the Tigers, who still trailed 21-0, but the intercepted ball was swiped out of the Tigers hands, and recovered by Whitewright.
That turnover led to the only points of the third, as Whitewright pushed the advantage to 27-0, a score that would stand when the teams entered the final quarter on opening night.
Finally, Clarksville reached the Whitewright 35-yard-line with just over 11 minutes left in the contest, but an attempted pass by Clarksville freshman quarterback Dot Morgan on a fourth down play fell incomplete.
A short pass that was taken 65 yards for a touchdown with 10;48 left in the game, followed by a 49-yard scoring run with 25 seconds remaining, closed out scoring in the game.
Whitewright found daylight through the Blue Tigers defense for over 200 yards on the ground, and added over 130 through the air. Clarksville had a difficult time picking up rushing and receiving yards during the game.
It was a night of growing pains for the Tigers as 10 freshman athletes were listed on the team roster, along with several sophomores.
Clarksville will be out to rebound next Friday night when the Tigers will meet the Boles Hornets in road action in the second game of the young season.
