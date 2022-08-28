301934571_1130678681190428_8515920744744166330_n.jpg

Clarksville’s Nikereion Marcy breaks free for a big gain as Whitewright defenders attempt to bring him down in Thursday’s loss.

 Mallorie Kennedy/Special to The Paris News

In new Clarksville Blue Tigers’ head coach Chris Davis’ debut at Whitewright on Thursday night, the young Tigers won the coin toss. but in a brutal night on the Whitewright Tigers’ field, not much else went right for Clarksville, and the home team cruised to a convincing 41-0 win.

It was the second straight season in which the home Tigers defeated the Blue Tigers, winning 49-0 in the opener one season ago, when Clarksville was under the direction of Jarrick Farmer.. 

