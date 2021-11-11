The Cooper Dogettes knew they’d have their hands full with the talented 4A Caddo Mills Lady Foxes on Tuesday. And though they ultimately fell 55-49, there were plenty of bright spots for the team.
Senior Presley Limbaugh led the team with 16 points, nine of which came from downtown as she shot an efficient 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.
Guard Madison Murray contributed eight points, all coming in a big second half that saw Cooper cut the deficit in half. Caylee Conley also scored eight points in the effort, Chani Sonntag added six, Faith McGuire added five and Heidi Wood had four.
