The Honey Grove Warriors must love playing the Como-Pickton Eagles. Heading into Friday night’s district-opening game, the Warriors had not allowed their foes from Como to score a single point in two years. By the end of the night, when all was said and done, they’d extended the streak to three straight years.
Leading the team’s ground attack, junior Anthanie Whitman had perhaps his best games of the season thus far. The Como-Pickton defense simply had no answer to his combination of speed and strength, as he picked up 182 yards on 20 carries, good for just over nine yards per carry.
Scoreless through the opening quarter, quarterback Hudson Stroud got things started going for his team early in the second when he drove the ball up the middle from short range to score the team’s first touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
“We started the game a bit slow, I think because we hadn’t played in a while,” coach Glen Schuelke said. “We eventually started to get things going and we ran the ball really well as the game went on.”
Stroud’s touchdown was made possible by a fumble recovery and 45-yard return by Wesley King.
Despite outplaying the Eagles, Schuelke said there are still areas of their play that need to be cleaned up, pointing to a number of costly penalties committed by the Warriors.
“The good news is that these are all problems that can easily be corrected, but they need to be corrected quickly to be successful,” he said.
Though Whitman and Deon Morris, his compatriot in the backfield, continued to find great success moving the ball and the chains throughout the second and third quarters, it wasn’t until the fourth that Honey Grove added to its lead.
Midway through the final quarter, Whitman found a sliver of open field and it was all he needed, taking off for a 55-yard run to paydirt.
A few minutes after that, following yet another impressive stand by the Warrior defense, Whitman again found the endzone, this time on the receiving end of a pinpoint pass from Stroud.
Stroud finished the game 5-for-12 on passing attempts, while Morris racked up 127 rushing yards.
And while Whitman and Morris did their job on offense, the defense did a good job finishing things out on their end.
“I think our D did good, especially given how young they are,” Schuelke said. “At one point, we had five freshmen lined up on D. And a lot of them hadn’t even played together yet due to being banged up or in quarantine or whatnot.”
Levi Beavers led the defensive efforts with 11 tackles, two of which were for a loss. Senior Jonas Butler finished with nine tackles.
