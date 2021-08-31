For years, the Paris Education Foundation has played a vital role in assisting local students and teachers alike, and the 30th annual JT Davis benefit golf tournament, which supports the foundation, is fast approaching.
The Tournament, to be held at Paris Golf and Country Club, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.
Morning and afternoon tournaments will kick off at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.
To enter a team or provide a sponsorship, people can call 903-517-0503 or go to www.pariseducationfoundation.org.
