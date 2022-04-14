Four days after knocking off the defending state champions, the North Lamar Panthers lost to Liberty-Eylau 4-2 at home. The Panthers struggled both offensively and defensively in the loss.
“We’ve been playing well and tonight we did not,” head coach Bric Steed said moments after the loss. “We didn’t play well defensively. We didn’t throw enough strikes on the mound.”
The Panthers only managed two hits in the game. One of those came in the first inning off the bat of Matthew Sandlin. Facing a 0-1 count, Sandlin doubled off the base of the wall in left field.
The next hit came off the bat of Tripp Thoms. His single in the third was part of a two-run rally North Lamar put together. After Carson Preston walked, Thoms got his single to right field. Jackson Brasseux also walked to load the bases. Sandlin hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Preston. Jaxon Spangler then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Thoms.
“Offensively getting two runs isn’t enough,” Steed continued. “Their pitcher did a really good job. Give him credit and give their team credit for winning the game.”
The Leopards’ pitcher, WT Jones, pitched all seven innings while giving up only two runs on two hits. He struck out seven and walked five.
On the other side for North Lamar, Brasseux pitched five innings. He gave up two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out six. He did, however, hit four batters. Connor Watson pitched the last two innings. He gave up four hits and two runs while striking out a pair.
The Leopards took the lead in the first inning. After North Lamar took it over in the third, Liberty-Eylau tied it in the fifth inning and then took the lead for good in the sixth inning with a pair of runs.
In the fifth inning, the Leopards loaded the base with a single and a couple of walks. The tying run scored on a hit-by-pitch.
In the sixth inning, an error opened the inning. Another error allowed the runner to reach third base during the next at bat. A bunt single scored one run while a line drive single scored the other run.
North Lamar got a runner on in each of the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t do anything with them. In the sixth, Cason Blease reached on an error. Eric Kent, who was courtesy running for Blease, was stranded at first base.
In the seventh, Dawson Taylor worked a lead off walk. Like Kent in the sixth, though, Taylor was stranded on first base.
With the loss, North Lamar is one game behind Pleasant Grove for first place in district at 7-3. They will start their third, and final, round of district games Friday night at home against Paris.
