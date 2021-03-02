With Texas high school basketball playoffs heading into regional play, more and more districts are unveiling their regular season All-District recognitions.
One of the latest districts to do so was District 15-2A, home to the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogettes, and both the boys and girls are well-represented in the end-of-year accolades.
District 15-2A
Region II Boys
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper
All-District First Team: Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper; Chase Morales, Cooper; Markel Smith, Cooper; Colin Ingram, Cooper
All-District Second Team: Noah Ramos, Cooper; Jaxson
McGuire, Cooper
All-District Honorable Mention: Canon Ingram, Cooper
District 15-2A
Region II Girls
Offensive Player of the Year: Whitney Langley, Cooper
Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Kenzlee Randle, Cooper
All-District First Team: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper; Macy Green, Cooper; Whitney Langley, Cooper; Kenzlee Randle, Cooper
All-District Second Team: Madison Murray, Cooper; Chesney Kinnamon, Cooper
All-District Honorable Mention: Caitlin Brown, Cooper; Heidi Wood, Cooper
