Pictured, Cooper Dogette Whitney Langley drives to the hoop in a January game against North Hopkins. Langley has been named District Offensive Player of the Year.

 Paris News File Photo

With Texas high school basketball playoffs heading into regional play, more and more districts are unveiling their regular season All-District recognitions.

One of the latest districts to do so was District 15-2A, home to the Cooper Bulldogs and Dogettes, and both the boys and girls are well-represented in the end-of-year accolades.

 

District 15-2A

Region II Boys

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper

All-District First Team: Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper; Chase Morales, Cooper; Markel Smith, Cooper; Colin Ingram, Cooper

All-District Second Team: Noah Ramos, Cooper; Jaxson

McGuire, Cooper

All-District Honorable Mention: Canon Ingram, Cooper

 

District 15-2A

Region II Girls

Offensive Player of the Year: Whitney Langley, Cooper

Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Kenzlee Randle, Cooper

All-District First Team: Presley Limbaugh, Cooper; Macy Green, Cooper; Whitney Langley, Cooper; Kenzlee Randle, Cooper

All-District Second Team: Madison Murray, Cooper; Chesney Kinnamon, Cooper

All-District Honorable Mention: Caitlin Brown, Cooper; Heidi Wood, Cooper

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

