For years, the Cooper Dogettes were a program that languished in subpar seasons. That all changed last year when they established themselves not just as one of the top teams in their district, but in all of the Red River Valley. Now, headed into the 2021-22 season, they’re ready to pick up right where they left off.
Though wins had been hard to come by in the immediately-preceding years, the Dogettes turned a corner last year. They finished one game shy of tying for the district championship, and won a bi-district title for the first time in six years. By the time local teams were midway through the season, the Dogettes had blossomed into one of the most electric teams in the area.
“Last year was a great experience,” senior Kenzlee Randle said. “It gave us a lot of confidence, especially since there were years before that where we weren’t that good.”
“And seeing the community support grow as the season went on was really cool, too,” senior Dogette Chensey Kinnamon added.
This year, faced with high expectations, the confident Dogettes know they have the potential to not just match last year’s results, but surpass them.
“We felt like we should’ve been co-district champs last year,” Kinnamon said. “We should not have lost that (regular season finale) to Como-Pickton. Our mentality wasn’t good and we were already looking ahead to (a potential district tiebreaker) against Alba. … Our mentality will be a lot better this year.”
“We need to believe we’re a dominant force,” head coach Samuel Hollenshead added. “And we can have that mentality, but we still need to go out and perform. So it’s really a twofold thing.”
The Dogettes are an athletic team that use their strength and quickness to overwhelm opponents on both sides of the ball.
“There aren’t many teams that can keep up with us,” Hollenshead said. “If we can get the ball down the floor in three seconds, that’s what we want to do.”
Kinnamon and Randle are both excellent guards who are adept slashers and also possess a solid jump shot. Caylee Conley, who missed all of last season due to an injury, is a speedster and an All-State athlete in track and field, and her success on the track should correlate into near-unstoppable speed on the basketball court.
And complementing them in the backcourt is Madison Murray, a sharpshooter and one of the best long-range threats in the entire Red River Valley.
The team’s biggest weapon though, is Presley Limbaugh — a veritable Swiss Army knife of a player who can score inside or out, and run the floor as the closest thing to a point-forward that the Red River Valley has.
“She’s a special kind of player and I think she’ll be even better this season,” Hollenshead said. “And she’s been working a lot on her shot, so I think she’ll be even better this year.”
And that is what makes the team such a problem for opponents to deal with: their adaptability to anything thrown at them. If an opposing defense tries to go man-to-man against the Dogettes, for example, they can run the offense through the post and back cuts from the wing. In other situations, the team can utilize other approaches such as a dribble-drive offense.
“The dribble-drive can be huge for us because we have some girls who can really drive it out of the corner, like Madison and (Chesney Kinnamon),” Hollenshead said. “When those two burst out of the corners, because they’re such big threats from 3-point land, now you’re closing out harder to them and they can have some success.”
Defensively, the team is able to come up with an astonishing number of steals and swat away shots left and right. Those turnovers lead to quick and easy points for the Dogettes.
The Dogettes are losing two phenomenal players in shooting guard Whitney Langley and point guard Macy Green. And while those two will surely be missed, the team also has several newcomers stepping up that Hollenshead is excited to have join the team.
Among them is sophomore Chani Sonntag, a tall and lanky athlete who can provide a new dimension of offense and defense in the low block. And Faith McGuire provides a deft touch around the basket as well.
In all, the Dogettes are a team with very little holes. Their speed, strength and fundamentals leave many opponents on the back foot. And if things go according to plan, they should again figure to be one of the top women’s teams in the Red River Valley.
