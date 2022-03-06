Prairiland senior Caleb Jameson pitched a two-hitter while striking out 11 batters, and the Patriots baseball team was victorious against Durant on Thursday, picking up a 2-0 win in the Bells Tournament.
Jameson was downright dominant all game long, making quick work of the Durant batters.
And the Patriots’ infield backed him up, too. In the fourth inning, after Durant recorded just its second hit of the game, the Prairiland defense turned a double play in the very next at-bat, putting an end to the inning.
The first run came in the third inning, when a line drive by Blake Lewis scored Grant Jordan, who reached base earlier on a walk.
The Pats’ final run came in the very next inning, as Braydan Nichols used his speed to take advantage of an error in the infield and score the team’s second run of the day.
