Wolfe City has been a burr under Rivercrest’s saddle for the last two years as they snapped the Rebels’ win streak and delivered their only district loss. Coach Lance Connot’s Rebels came ready to deal out some revenge Friday night at The Swamp.
After crowning the 2020 Rivercrest Homecoming Queen, Micah Cannon, the Rebels got down to business. From the first whistle, Rivercrest made it evident they were locked and loaded as they annihilated the Wolves 42-14.
Stakes were high as the two state-ranked teams took the field in what finally felt like “football weather.” The Rebels knew they had to strike early to shake up the confident Wolves and they did just that as they held Wolfe City to a three-and-out on their first drive and sophomore linebacker Ethan Taylor got his first interception of the year on the second Wolves possession.
“Atlee Roberts tipped it up in the air and I intercepted it,” Taylor said with a smile. “I almost took it back and got us to the red zone.”
Quarterback Will Grider and the offensive line made haste to the endzone to put Rivercrest on the scoreboard first. The Rebels continued to control the line of scrimmage all night, which is where the game is won and lost.
“The game plan was to be physical and win the line of scrimmage which I thought we did an outstanding job of,” Connot said. “We knew if we could control the line then our run game would open up but when the time came we had to make plays in the passing game. Our QB and receivers answered the call big time there.”
Wolfe City scored on quarterback-keeper by Tony Jones to tie it up 7-7, but that was the closest the visiting team would get all night as Rivercrest stomped on the gas and left the Wolves in the rear view mirror.
Grider had all day in the pocket and found Zachariah Lane for an over-the-shoulder 25-yard pass to paydirt. Freshman kicker Connor Young tagged on the extra-point and the Rebels were off to the races.
Young, earning the nickname Mr. Automatic, continued to make an impact and has gone 10/10 for extra points in the last two games.
The Rivercrest defense delivered strong blows and tackles for losses all night, led by seniors Roberts and Cole Carson. In a call that earned disdain from the Rebel Nation, Carson delivered one of his signature “calf throw” tackles and was flagged for “tackling too rough.”
Carson said he and the boys concentrated on reading their keys right and playing with maximum effort.
“I got called for a penalty. I fired off the line and got a hold of their quarterback but people were running under my arms since I’m kind of tall. I finally picked him up and slammed him down. They told me I was too aggressive,” Carson smiled. “We knew we were due; we’ve had a bad couple of years against Wolfe City but finally tonight, we caught a couple of good breaks and it led to a great game.”
A tipped pass hauled down by Chris Randolph allowed him to take it 50 yards to the house and close the half with the Rebels leading 21-7.
The second half opened with Rivercrest receiving the ball. The Wolves defense got a stop but got called for roughing punter Billy Merritt and the Rebel offense remained on
the field.
Grider saw senior Bradyn English in one-on-one coverage and trusted his receiver to come down with the ball. English fought off the defender which resulted in a 33-yard touchdown to make it 28-7.
Wolfe City fumbled and Roberts jumped on it to put his Rebs in Wolves territory, but an interception thrown by Grider gave the Wolves the ball back.
A very frustrated pack of Wolves fumbled a second time at the Rebel 15-yard line and once again, Taylor was there to scoop it up and take it 30 yards downfield for his Rebels.
A huge 25-yard pass to Lane put Grider in position to follow Carson, English, and Alexis Barrientos to the promised-land for another score.
Wolfe City blocked a punt and set themselves up for their final touchdown by Brummett from eight yards out.
However, a failed onside kick put the Rebels in great field position and Grider picked his way through the line of scrimmage and outran all defenders for a 45-yard touchdown.
Grider seemed to be coming into his own as he ran through tackles, steamrolled over defenders and scrambled to find his receivers open. His play is reminiscent of former Texas A&M quarterback Bucky Richardson.
“The chemistry is great,” Connot said about his quarterback. “He is calm in the pocket and that comes from trusting your offensive line to protect you. Then in the passing game, he is putting the ball in good spots and trusting our receivers to make plays.”
The Rebels would finish the night with a 42-14 victory in what many believe the game that will determine the district championship.
Alba-Golden and Honey Grove will have their say in that argument as District 6 continues to battle quarantines. Alba-Golden is currently unable to play for the next two weeks and schedules will need to adjust throughout the district.
Rivercrest moves to 2-0 in district and will travel to Celeste next week for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off. Wolfe City will host Honey Grove in a big rivalry game at 7:30.
