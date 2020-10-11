The Honey Grove Warriors played solid defense against the Celeste Blue Devils on Friday, but a number of turnovers proved costly for the team, and they lost 22-8.
“We had a number of good looking drives that just came to an end because of turnovers,” head coach Glen Schuelke said. “I think we had four or five for the game. We played pretty good D, but it’s one of those things where it’s just hard to get anything going offensively when you turn the ball over like that.”
At halftime, Honey Grove trailed 7-0, and by the time the Warriors put their first points on the board, the Blue Devils had pushed the lead to 14-0.
The Warriors’ lone points came roughly midway through the fourth quarter when Ben Patrick ran the ball up the middle for a goal line touchdown. Then, Peter Krahn punched it in for the two point conversion.
Anthanie Whitman led the offense with 128 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards, Patrick racked up 66 and Krahn had six yards. Patrick also finished with 21 passing yards on four completions, while Ki Bass threw for 12 yards.
Defensively, Krahn had 13 tackles, Andrew Campbell finished with 10 and Bass, Patrick and Garret West all tallied six.
“It was just one of those days,” Schuelke said.
