At multiple points in Friday’s game between the Prairiland Patriots and Grand Saline Indians, it looked like the Patriots were on the verge of running away with the game. Each time, the Indians responded by quickly closing the gap, and the game remained a nailbiter until the absolute final seconds.
In the end, though, it was the Patriots who came away victorious, winning 53-49 in the hard-fought game.
“Grand Saline is a very good team, and they’ve got some guys who can really shoot the ball and light it up, so we knew it would be a good game,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “In the end it came down to execution, and our guys held on and sealed the deal at the free throw line.”
Out of the gate, Grand Saline scored on its first several possessions by feeding the ball into its two post players — JT Rucker and Luke Griffith — and getting high percentage looks. The Prairiland defense quickly adjusted to contend with them, though, and after the opening five minutes, neither was able to score in the post with much success.
“We made some adjustments on them,” Prairiland post Rylan Berry said. “We figured that (sophomore Kardadrion Coulter) was able to handle the speed of (Rucker) and I was able to deal with the size of (Griffith.) We had the mindset that we were going to shut them down and that’s what we were able to do.”
After trailing for the first five minutes of the game, Prairiland first took a lead on a pair of free throws by Tyler Maull, though Grand Saline quickly responded by taking the lead right back. Prairiland closed the opening quarter on a roll, though, outsourcing the Indian 10-2 in the final couple minutes to go into the second with a five-point lead.
The Indians cut the deficit down to three in the opening moments of the second, and then defense took center stage, as neither team would score again until the quarter was more than halfway through.
Prairiland played stalwart defense all game long, and did so without utilizing its full-court press, which has been a staple of the team throughout the season.
“With the shooters they have, we didn’t want to spread the floor against them,” Weddle said. “Shooters shoot, and we knew that if we got the floor all spread out against them, that would lead to some open 3s on their end.”
Jameson Flatt took the lid off the basket for Prairiland in the second quarter with a steal and runout layup, Grand Saline once again had an immediate answer, nailing a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to keep the tenuous Prairiland lead at two points.
Berry pushed Prairiland’s lead back up to four in the closing second of the first half with a nice post move, but Grand Saline nailed another 3, and Prairiland entered halftime up just one.
While the first half saw neither team get much separation from one another, the second half was a constant game of catch-up. Prairiland made a habit of going up by two or three possessions, and the Indians made a habit of answering those runs with runs of their own, bringing the game back to within a few points.
Coulter and Jameson Flatt each had big third quarters, and the lead reached its largest margin with a free throw by Flatt put Prairiland up by nine with just under two minutes to go in the third. As was the trend all night, though, that game was back to within five points only a minute later.
Early in the fourth quarter, Prairiland again stretched its lead up to three possessions, when a runner by Braydan Nichols gave the Patriots a seven-point advantage.
That lead quickly evaporated, as a run by the Indians tied the game up at 40-40 with roughly five and a half minutes to go.
With the game hanging in the balance, Prairiland sharpshooter Gage Bankhead came up huge, sinking two 3-pointers down the stretch and playing a big part in helping the Patriots cling to their lead.
“Gage has spent the time it takes working on his shot all year, and it’s great to see that work pay off,” Weddle said. “And he’s not afraid of the big moment at all. He thrives in those types of situations.”
The Indians refused to go down without a fight, and a defensive stop by the Indians and subsequent fast break brought the score to 50-47 with just over a minute to go, and they again cut the deficit to three with 21 seconds left as well.
Down the stretch, however, Prairiland was nearly perfect at the charity stripe, with Coulter knocking in three of four free throws in the closing seconds to help seal the victory.
“We’re playing really well right now and I think we’ve got a lot of confidence,” Berry said. “I think if we play to our full potential, we can be in the hunt for a district championship at the end of the season.”
Bankhead finished with 14 points, and Flatt and Coulter each scored 11. Maull had seven, Berry scored six and Nichols finished with four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.