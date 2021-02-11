The end result was never in question Tuesday evening, as the Paris Wildcat soccer team jumped out early against New Diana and never looked back, en route to a stellar 9-0 win for the state-ranked team.
New Diana was hapless against the clean, crisp ball movement employed by Paris, as the Wildcats kept the opponents on their back heels.
“That’s probably what stood out to me most, was just how well we moved the ball,” head coach Clint Cobb said.
Of Paris’ nine goals, five were scored by senior Edwin Gonzalez, but several other Wildcats made an impact as well.
“Edwin played really well, but one of the most positive parts of the game was that we were able to get our young guys in there and the guys who don’t have as much experience, and they were able to get some really valuable minutes,” Cobb said.
In addition to the five goals Gonzalez pocketed, also scoring for Paris were Pablo Melguizo, Lasandro Hernandez, Braeden Tabangcora and Preston Harper.
“That goal by Braeden was really impressive,” Cobb said. “He shot it from the far sideline as it was rolling back, but he put so much power on it that no one was going to stop it.”
Cobb also pointed to the performance of Joset Gonzalez, who was required to play out of position while another starter recovers from an injury.
“He moved into that crucial middle spot, and played extremely well,” Cobb said.
Next up for Paris is an away game against Chapel Hill on Friday, though Cobb noted that game’s future was in doubt due to the ongoing inclement weather.
