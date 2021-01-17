The Paris Wildcats didn’t get off to a fast start against Liberty-Eylau on Friday night, but they ended fast in head coach Billy Mack Steed’s first game back on the sideline after being out for several weeks while fighting Covid-19.
The Wildcats only scored 11 points in the first quarter and didn’t get their first until less than three minutes left in the first. At the end of the game, they were on the positive side of a 65–29 score.
The starting five struggled in the first quarter as they couldn’t get going early. Turnovers and missed shots had them trailing the Leopards 6–0 early.
“In the first quarter, I don’t think we were prepared,” Jaelyn Lee said about the starters in the first quarter. “When the second group came in, they gave us a little energy.”
That second group came in and sparked the Wildcats. It all started with Bubba Gray getting to the free throw line. A minute later, Gray knocked down a 3-pointer. Micah Jenkins also got into the act as he knocked down a pair from behind the arc to close out the quarter. As bad as Paris played in the first quarter, they led 11–8 headed to the second.
In the second quarter, it was the Jaelyn Lee show. Lee scored 17 points in the second quarter, including 15 straight for Paris at one point.
“When we got back in, (the second team’s energy) gave me energy to just dominate,” Lee added.
And dominate he did. The jump shots Paris was settling for in the first half disappeared as the Wildcats started attacking the rim. Other than a pair of 3-pointers by Lee, the Wildcats’ remaining baskets all came from inside the paint, including a putback at the second quarter buzzer by Jadon Hay.
The second quarter domination wasn’t just on the offensive side of the ball, though. The Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure. LIberty-Eylau had nine turnovers in the second quarter and only six shot attempts. The result was only a two-point quarter from the visitors.
“It’s exhilarating,” Lee said about the defense his team showed. “Whenever you play defense, offense will come. It doesn’t matter about offense. Defense is what makes the game.”
That defensive intensity didn’t let up in the third quarter either. Paris forced another nine turnovers in the third and 16 in the second half. For the game, the Leopards had 29 turnovers. Eighteen of those turnovers were Wildcat steals.
Lee led all scorers with 30 points for the game. Micah Jenkins finished with eight. Jeremarious Morgan had seven. Garrius Savage six, Bubba Gray had five, KD Washington scored four, Tyre Tucker had three, and Hay contributed two points.
The Wildcats will travel across town Tuesday night to play North Lamar.
