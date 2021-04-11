The Honey Grove Lady Warriors softball team fought all the way back after trailing by seven runs in just the second inning, but their comeback bid fell just short Friday against Ector, and they lost 14-12.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a quick early lead to start the game, scoring three runs in the first inning. Makiyah Johnson scored on a wild pitch and a double by Ava Russell scored Ty’Ciera Battle and Tylar Lane.
Things went south after that, though, as Ector responded with 10 runs in the second inning.
Honey Grove managed to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs on a Tylar Lane single, but Ector was able to respond back and extend their lead again, going up 11-5.
Then, entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Warriors came alive.
A line drive by Battle drove in a pair, Grace Lane hit a sacrifice fly that scored Battle, Allie Towery hit an RBI single and then scored on an error in Carsyn Lane’s at-bat later in the inning.
Just like that, after trailing by seven runs, Honey Grove trailed by just one in the second-to-last inning.
Unfortunately, Ector had an answer, scoring three in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Warriors still had fight in them. They scored two more in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on a fielder’s choice and then a steal of home plate by Tylar Lane, but that was where the comeback ended, as Ector was able to record the final out and escape with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.