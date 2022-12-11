First Team
Lauren Dority (North Lamar) — 214 kills, 79 blocks, 164 digs
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Choose this option to purchase access to the online edition of The Paris News. Get Immediate 24/7 Access to the award-winning theparisnews.com, email newsletters and interactive features, plus read Paris Life magazine online.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass (24 hours)
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$16.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$49.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$99.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$198.00
|for 365 days
|December Special Offer
|$33.00
|for 90 days
The best bang for your buck! This option enables you to purchase online 24/7 access and receive the Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday print edition at no additional cost * Print edition only available in our carrier delivery area. Allow up to 72 hours for delivery of your print edition to begin. Print edition not available for Day Pass option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$16.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$49.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$99.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$198.00
|for 365 days
First Team
Lauren Dority (North Lamar) — 214 kills, 79 blocks, 164 digs
Logan Dority (North Lamar) — 165 kills, 81 blocks, 263 digs
Roselyn Spencer (North Lamar) — 138 kills, 149 blocks, 105 digs
Kyndal Yaross (Prairiland) — 285 kills, 468 digs, 48 aces
Lanna Riney (Prairiland) — 425 digs, 77 Assist, 46 aces
Brooklyn Atnip (Chisum) — 463 assists, 163 kills, 320 digs
Carly Bell (Chisum) — 579 assist, 111 kills, 315 digs
Asia Johnson (Paris) — 175 kills, 212 blocks, 14 aces
Makya High (Paris) — 114 kills, 141 blocks
Elizabeth Harper (Paris) — 75 kills, 93 blocks, 48 aces
Clara Carpenter (Detroit) — 404 kills, 45 blocks, 34 aces
Braylin Craig (Detroit) — 189 kills, 406 digs, 45 aces
Ca’Zarriyanna Runels (Detroit) — 751 assist, 56 kills, 34 aces
Vivian Hines (Rivercrest) — 526 assist, 230 digs, 60 aces, 49 kills
Emma Jonson (Rivercrest) — 152 kills, 78 digs, 17 blocks
Second Team
Libby Jones (North Lamar), Zoey Figueroa (North Lamar), Natalie Washington (North Lamar), Hannah Cope (Prairiland), Ryleigh
Sims (Prairiland), Brylea Marshall (Chisum), Hope Ensor (Chisum), Serena Whatley (Chisum), Kiera Martin (Paris),
Annie Gibbons (Paris), Reece Reavis (Paris), Madison Gaddis (Detroit), Caylin Ray (Detroit), Gracie Hulen (Detroit), Lizzie Langehennig (Rivercrest), Kynzie Franks (Rivercrest)
Third Team
Emery Reeves (North Lamar), Maebry Parris (Prairiland), Katelyn Cornmesser (Prairiland), Rylee Chapman (Chisum),
Jakiya Williams (Paris) Cheyenne Snodgrass (Detroit), Kayleigh Griggs (Detroit), Anna Duvall (Rivercrest),
Alexis Carey (Rivercrest)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.