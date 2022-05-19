For the last few years, you’d be hard pressed to find a more well-rounded and dominant football player than Chisum Mustang Chris Worthy. Though his high school career is now over, his athletic career is far from it, as he recently committed to play collegiately for the Navarro College Bulldogs.
Worthy discovered football at a young age, as so many children do, by watching the NFL on television. It didn’t take long for him to become enamored with the sport, and he points to former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch as one of the players in particular that helped him develop an interest in the sport.
However, it would be a few more years before Worthy himself would be able to take the field, as his parents were initially apprehensive about letting him play.
“My dad didn’t want me playing, because he didn’t want me to get hurt, and he knew football was a really physical sport,” Worthy said with a chuckle. “I really wanted to play, though. So I’d sneak off and go to practices and play with my friends. There were a few times he’d find out I was playing and pull me out.”
It wasn’t until Worthy was in middle school that his parents relented and agreed to let him play football after seeing him play and witnessing not just how talented he was, but how much he loved the sport.
Once he got on the field, it didn’t take long for Worthy to find he was perfectly suited for the game, his athleticism making him a force on both sides of the ball.
And what made him so unique, head coach Darren Pevey said, was that he was equally dominant at each facet.
“It’s just a testament to how hard he worked; it all goes back to his work ethic,” Pevey said. “He’s put in more work behind the scenes than just about anyone.”
Not only was he equally talented on offense and defense, but they were equally appealing to him, Worthy added.
“They were really even for me,” Worthy said with a chuckle. “On defense, I got to smack quarterbacks, which is always fun. And I love running the ball and the adrenaline rush you get from that. So I did love both.”
Looking back on his time with the Mustangs, Worthy said a pair of games from his senior season stick out as two of his best performances: his outings against S&S Consolidated and the Honey Grove Warriors.
Against S&S Consolidated, he ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns. And in his team’s win over Honey Grove, he finished with 201 rushing yards and four touchdowns, one of which came on a return of the opening kickoff.
“In both of those games I was just locked in and felt like they couldn’t bring me down and I felt free on the field,” Worthy said. “In that Honey Grove game in particular, I really think getting that touchdown on the kickoff set a tone for the rest of the game.”
Worthy’s senior season was marred by a nagging shoulder injury, as well as an ankle injury that ultimately required surgery. Because of the injuries that ailed him in his final season, he was initially worried it would hurt his chances of playing at the next level, but his play, even hampered, was more than enough to interest college teams.
When it came time to pick a college, Worthy said there were a few interested schools. However, after meeting with the coaching staff at Navarro and seeing the campus, he knew it was the school for him.
Looking back on his time with Chisum, Worthy said he’s going to miss all his coaches and teammates, adding he’s looking forward to building new relationships in college.
And as for the Mustangs, they’ll certainly miss him, too.
“Chris is a special kind of player that doesn’t come around too often” Pevey said. “There’s no way we can replace him. Everyone will have to step up in order to fill the impact he made by committee. … I know that Chris is going to go there and make an impact, because no one on that team is going to out-work him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.