The Prairiland Patriots baseball team was just beginning to truly hit its stride last year when Covid-19 abruptly brought their momentum to a screeching halt. Now, the Patriots are ready to pick up where they left off.
“Covid kept us away for a long time, so it’s been really enjoyable to get back on the field and playing again,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “It’s certainly not something we’d take for granted.”
“We’re definitely ready,” senior Brylee Galloway added. “We really felt like we had a chance to do some damage in district last year, so we’re excited to get back out there and have another go at it.”
And the Patriots certainly have reason to be excited, as the team boasts a number of veterans returning, complemented by a group of talented young players who are expected to make a positive impact on the team as well.
“We wish we could’ve had last season so that our younger guys could’ve had that experience heading into this year, but overall I think we’ve got a great group of players. We’re not young, necessarily, but we are inexperienced, because so many guys didn’t get to go through a district season last year.”
That experience will come with time, though, and Peacock is optimistic that the greener players are fast learners.
The team is fairly well-rounded, with plenty of players who can make an impact in various facets of the game. Peacock is most enthusiastic about the team’s expected pitching prowess, though.
“I’m really confident in the depth of our pitching rotation this year,” Peacock said. “A couple guys are going to have to step up and take on some bigger roles, but they’re certainly capable of it. Pitching is the name of the game and we’ve got some good ones.
The Patriots’ opponents will have to be especially wary of Caleb Jameson and Blake Ballard, both of whom have a commanding presence on the mound.
“I look for those two guys to be our two main pitchers, but we’ve got plenty of other guys behind them who can also pitch at a high level,” Peacock said. “It’s exciting to see because I think we have seven or eight guys who can pitch at a high level and give us a chance to win.”
At the plate, Peacock said his team doesn’t have many power hitters who can be expected to go yard very often.
But what they lack in power they make up for with hitting for average, as a number of Patriots are crafty hitters who can put the ball in play and have the capability to boast strong on-base percentages.
“We don’t have players who will hit a lot of home runs, but what we’re going to be is consistent, with a lot of good, solid hitters up and down the lineup.,” Peacock said. “These are guys who can get on base, do things on the bases and create havoc for the other team.”
Among the team’s more consistent threats are Galloway, Brooks Morrison and Gage Bankhead.
In addition to the team’s ability to hit, Galloway pointed to team speed as another of the team’s strengths, with players such as himself and Eli Rolen able to give opposing catchers fits with their ability to steal bases.
Looking ahead to district and beyond, Galloway said there’s no limit to what this team can achieve.
“Last year, we were starting to click when our season ended,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of players back from that team, and I honestly think we can go as far as we let ourselves go.
