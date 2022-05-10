The North Lamar Pantherettes’ season came to a close Saturday afternoon, as the softball team fell 10-0 to Mabank in the area round of the playoffs.
The Pantherettes were able to clean up many of the miscues from the opening game of the series, in which they committed several errors and walked a large number of batters.
Still, North Lamar had a hard time slowing the bats of Mabank, and found it difficult to get anything going offensively themselves.
The game marked the end of the high school softball careers of seniors Sloane Hill, Claire Stewart, Kate Rainey and Emma Layton. It also marked the end of a solid season for the Pantherettes, after the group finished second in their district and won a bi-district crown in the opening round of the playoffs.
Rainey and Layton were the only two Pantherettes to come away with hits on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.