Things came together for the Prairiland Patriots on both offense and defense Friday against Redwater, and the football team returned home from its trip to Bowie County with a commanding 38-22 victory.
The defense had one of its better outings of the season, as the team’s linemen and tackles held Redwater’s rushing attack in check, and the defense came away with two interceptions — one by Brooks Morrison and one by Jayden Higgins, head coach Heath Blalock said.
“(Higgins’) interception was a huge play for us,” the head coach said. “He got it right as Redwater was starting to come back.”
Offensively, the team was just as efficient. Morrison did a good job reading the run-pass option, picking up 175 rushing yards and 105 yards through the air.
Morrison’s biggest play of the game came when he took advantage of some stellar blocking to bust free for a 92-yard run that put his team up 10-0.
When Morrison looked to pass, his most frequent target was fellow senior Chris Michael.
“Chris has good speed and he does a really good job running screens, and that helps him have big games,” Blalock said of the wide receiver who finished with 39 receiving yards.
Morrison and Berry each contributed touchdowns on the ground, and Kardadrion Coulter finished with a touchdown reception from Morrison as well.
