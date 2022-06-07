Paris Junior College will offer a men’s basketball camp, June 13-16, for boys who were in first through eighth grade this past school year. The camp runs daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hunt Center.
The camp will have stretch and agility, station drills, daily contests, skills development, games, and daily awards. The camp fee is $150 and includes a regulation basketball, camp evaluation, lunch in the PJC cafeteria, concessions, and a camp t-shirt.
Each camper should dress in athletic shoes, socks, shorts and a t-shirt. The camp registration form may be downloaded at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/sports/m-bball-camp.pdf.
Camp instructors will include PJC coaching staff and players. Call 903-782-0395 or 903-782-0218 for more information.
(0) comments
