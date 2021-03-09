Monday’s showdown between the Paris Ladycat and North Lamar Pantherettes soccer teams had everything a fan wants out of a rivalry match: great defense, impressive goals and a dramatic finish. Ultimately, it was the Ladycats who emerged victorious, after a goal with less than a minute and a half remaining put them up 2-1.
The first half was defined by defense. Both teams’ backs controlled the early goings of the contest, and it was more than six minutes into the game before either team had a shot on goal.
Eventually, though, the two teams did start breaching through each other’s defenders and getting some shots at the goal. Paris peppered North Lamar’s goal with shot after shot, with nothing to show for their efforts thanks to truly stellar work from Pantherette goalie Aveonia Allen.
Allen made several jaw-dropping saves not just in the first half but throughout the game. Many saw her leaping through the air to block balls over her head or diving to the ground to swallow up line drive shots.
“She’s phenomenal,” North Lamar head coach Michael Pointer said. “I think she’s the best goalie in our conference, and she showed it tonight.”
While North Lamar also had some looks at the goal, including shots by Ashley Trenchard and Camila Lenertz, Paris dominated possession for roughly the first 20 minutes of the game, and the Pantherettes.
Despite struggling to put the ball in the back of the goal, the Ladycat remained persistent, raining shots down.
“Even when shots aren’t going in, we don’t get discouraged,” junior Ladycat Macey McAmis said. “We kept at it because we knew eventually we’d make some.”
Momentum began to swing towards the end of the end of the opening half, though. The time of possession became more even as the half wore on, and the Pantherettes started to get the ball into Paris territory with more frequency.
Paris goalie McKenna Downs, who didn’t see much action earlier in the half, began making one impressive save after another in the waning minutes of the opening stanza.
“She was huge for us tonight,” Paris coach Haley Jetton said. “She made some really great saves.”
As the two cross-town rivals headed into halftime, the two teams were still scoreless but it seemed like North Lamar had momentum on its side.
That did not last long, though, as McAmis scored the first goal of the game less than a minute into the second half off a pinpoint feed from McGuire.
“I was determined, because I basically thought, ‘I’m tired of this; we need to score,’” McAmis said. “I got a perfect placement (from McGuire’s pass) and I put it in the net.”
Once again, the Ladycats were able to keep control of the ball for extended periods of time, and the Pantherette defense stood tall in not letting Paris score again despite the Ladycats’ best efforts.
North Lamar would get on the board, though, when Trenchard was tripped up on a breakaway and proceeded to pocket her penalty kick into the back of the net.
“We were not looking to go to overtime; that was big in my mind,” McGuire said.
Nevertheless, it looked like overtime was exactly where the rivalry game was headed, as the clock ticked closer and closer to the end of the period.
After numerous shots were thwarted by Allen and the other Pantherette defenders, Paris tacked on the go-ahead goal with just under a minute and a half left. Again it was McAmis and McGuire connecting, though this time it was McAmis who delivered the beautiful assist for a McGuire goal.
McAmis took the ball almost the entire length of the field by herself before delivering a cross to McGuire, who was able to deposit it into the goal from point-blank range.
“They are both phenomenal on their own, and then you put them together and they’re unstoppable,” Jetton said of McAmis and McGuire. “They really understand each other and they push each other in the best ways. They work so well together, they read each other well, communicate with each other well and as you can see, they meet each other with the ball well.”
For the Pantherettes, Pointer said he couldn’t be prouder of how his team fought and competed.
“This group never stops fighting and that’s what you saw tonight,” he said after the loss. “We learned from this game, and we got better. Teams don’t always get better from a loss, but we did.”
As for Paris, the Ladycats can enjoy winning a game for the ages.
“It feels amazing,” McGuire said with a grin. “This was a great game, and to win it is the best feeling.”
“I feel like we finally played like we’re capable of,” McAmis added. “We communicated better and we trusted each other more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.