It was senior night for the North Lamar Pantherettes on Friday as they faced off against the Rivercrest Lady Rebels. And fittingly, it was a senior who led the charge for the Pantherettes as they dominated Rivercrest en route to a 70-14 victory.
With junior starter Cydnie Malone sidelined, senior Emma Fowler stepped into the starting spot on her senior night, and to say she made the most of her expanded minutes would be an understatement. She scored 16 of her team’s points — coming in a variety of ways — and made a definite impact on the defensive end of the floor as well, grabbing a number of rebounds and using her length to disrupt the Lady Rebels’ passing lanes.
“It makes me proud that I was able to step up when called upon and help my team when others aren’t here,” Fowler said.
“Emma played absolutely phenomenally,” head coach Taqoya Monds said. “She knew this was her moment, and I told her before the game , ‘This is your time to shine.’ and that’s simply what she did.”
North Lamar possessed a notable size advantage over Rivercrest, and they took advantage of the discrepancy right from the opening tip-off. The first possession of the game ended in a Pantherette free throw by Macy Richardson following a handful of offensive rebounds, and that would become the norm for the Pantherettes throughout the game, as they crashed the boards and racked up second chance points all night long.
Monds said exploiting the height mismatch wasn’t necessarily the gameplan going into the contest, but that the team quickly saw it could press its advantage if it capitalized on the size disparity.
“I just told them to get after it on the glass and have active hands,” the head coach said. “When we really had the most length was when I put in our freshman, (Lauren) Dority. And then with her, Hutton (Pointer) and Emma on the court all at the same time, that’s a lot of long arms.”
Monds said she’ll likely look to use the sizable lineup with Pointer, Fowler and Dority more often moving forward in the season.
“They take away passing lanes and they make kids have to shoot a lot higher to get over them,” she said.
Solid defense by the Lady Rebels in the opening period kept the game relatively close, though North Lamar was able to extend their lead to double digits thanks to a late surge, punctuated by back to back fast break layups by Maddie Walters, the second of which saw her take the ball coast-to-coast all by herself.
The fast break was an area North Lamar found itself time and again Friday night, with steals leading to run-outs and easy layups in transition for several Pantherettes over the course of the game.
“We’ve been working on that,” Monds said of her team’s ability to score in transition. “We’ve practiced moving the ball up the floor in a hurry, not by dribbling but by passing, and they’re understanding that concept.”
Unfortunately for Rivercrest, the stingy defense that helped them stay competitive through much of the first quarter faltered in the second and third, and conversely, the North Lamar defense buckled down and limited the Lady Rebels to just a single free throw in the second quarter, which would come late in the quarter from Alexis Case.
For the Pantherettes, they continued to continue pounding the ball in the paint, while also showing off their range as well, with Fowler knocking down a three-pointer as well.
The Pantherettes’ lead first reached 20 on a free throw by Pointer, who was sent to the line after one of her many offensive rebounds.
Over one particular stretch, North Lamar scored six points in a matter of seconds on three straight fast breaks. On the first, junior Mylee Nottingham pushed the ball ahead to Pointer with a beautiful lead pass, and the next two were scored courtesy of Walters.
The third quarter didn’t fare much better for Rivercrest. Lady Rebel Raegan Blagg would open the quarter with an impressive pull-up jumpshot, but that would prove to be the team’s only field goal in the period, with a free throw coming later in the period from Logan Huddleston.
The Pantherettes eclipsed 50 points on a corner three by Fowler that pushed the score to 51-9, and would tack on two more buckets — a layup by Walters and another Fowler shot — that gave North Lamar a 55-10 lead heading into the final period.
For Rivercrest, Caylin Williams had an impressive finish at the rim in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back up for two points in one fluid motion, scoring without her feet ever touching the ground.
North Lamar would add 15 more points in the final quarter, four of which came from Fowler. Her first basket of the quarter came on the tail end of a pump fake that allowed her to get free, drive and pull up for a mid-range jump shot.
The cherry on top for the Pantherettes came on a three pointer by Pointer that pushed the score to its final margin of 70-14.
“We work on shooting in practice, and they can all hit from those spots,” Monds said.
Fowler said she was glad to get the win on senior night, and reflected on her years spent with the Pantherettes.
“It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of a team and grow with them throughout the years,” she said. “It’s been really rewarding to keep on getting better.”
Fowler was not the only senior who made a positive impact for the team. The Pantherettes’ other senior is Richardson, a starter who sets herself apart with stellar defensive tenacity on a nightly basis.
“Macy works extremely hard,” Monds said. “She’s also worked on knocking down outside shots, which makes it much easier for our post players to get easy buckets.”
In addition to Fowler’s 16 points, Pointer scored 15 for North Lamar and Walters scored 14. Nottingham added nine, Dani Blount had six, Lauren Dority had four and Richardson and Hannah Kent finished with three apiece.
For the Lady Rebels, Williams finished with four points; Ama Duvall, Selena Kelley, Mary Childres and Blagg all scored two; and Huddleston and Case each finished with one.
