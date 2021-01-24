To say the Paris Wildcats soccer team has enjoyed success in recent years would be a gross understatement. The team has won seven straight district titles, and in the last few years can count its losses on a single hand. This year, the team aims to not just continue laying waste to its district competition, but to go further than it ever has before in the state playoffs.
“We’ve had a lot of success in recent years, and we always have very high expectations for ourselves, but we still haven’t gotten over the hump and made it past the third round of the playoffs,” Paris head coach Clint Cobb said. “That’s one of our goals for this season and I definitely think we have the tools to make it happen.”
With a senior-laden team bursting at the seams with talent, the Wildcats know this year will be as good a shot as they’ve had in quite some time to make a lengthy postseason run. But Cobb said there’s something else adding fuel to his team’s fire this year.
“The way last season ended has definitely only given the guys even more fire,” Cobb said of last year’s season cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We understand why things were shut down, but it was still unfortunate that things got called off so late in the season when we were 19-1 and it looked like we had a shot to do big things that year too. I hate it for those seniors last year.”
While Paris did lose some big-time players from last year’s squad, including the District MVP Justin Medina, the team returns a plethora of talented players from the top to the bottom of the roster.
Offensively, players like Edwin Gonzalez, Jesus Rangel and Miguel Rivera.
“Miguel had 30 goals last year, which is the most I’ve ever had a player have in my years of coaching,” Cobb said. “And he did it in a season that was shortened by Covid.”
Defensively, players like Payton Fowler make it a challenge for any team to advance the ball, and goalie Luis Ibarra is the back-to-back District Goalie of the Year.
As in all sports, different teams have different styles of play. Some teams are built around explosive offenses that pepper opponents’ goals with shots, while other teams rest their laurels on ball movement and controlling the time of possession. For Paris, the Wildcats can do either at a high level.
“We base the style of soccer we play on what the situation calls for and who we’re playing,” Cobb said. “There’s a lot of trust in the players that they know how and when to make that shift.”
For the players, they’re not letting the high expectations get in the way of the true reason to play the game.
“Even though there’s these big goals, I’m most looking forward to getting to play with my teammates,” Rangel said. “That’s really the biggest thing for me.”
