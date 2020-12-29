A common adage in sports is that the best offense is a good defense, and that was certainly true for the Chisum Mustangs in their win Monday night over the Sam Rayburn Rebels. So suffocating was the Mustangs’ defense in their 77-19 win that the Rebels struggled to even get many shot attempts up at all.
The Mustangs came out of the gate strong, jumping out to an 11-0 lead in just the first couple minutes, thanks to steal after steal by the Mustang defense. By the end of the opening period, Sam Rayburn had only attempted two field goals, and had yet to score, trailing 21-0.
Mustang reserve Ashton Fleming keyed a big run for his team midway through the first quarter, scoring nine straight points.
Fleming was electric all game long, scoring 18 points — a career high — in a variety of ways. He found success driving to the paint and finishing at the rim, and also was on fire from three-point range, nailing four triples.
“We were getting a lot of open looks in transition, and I just took advantage of that tonight,” Fleming said.
Chisum head coach Brian Temple had nothing but praise for the senior Fleming.
“You aren’t going to find a harder worker than Ashton Fleming anywhere,” he said. “He’s a great kid, and everything you want in a student athlete.”
In the second quarter, the Mustangs had a bit of a harder time scoring, only tallying eight points in the quarter. However, their defense was as good as ever, forcing several turnovers and holding Sam Rayburn to four points.
The defensive intensity carried over into the second half, as Chisum extended its lead by six just in the opening seconds of the third quarter, on baskets by guards Zaquavious Price and Keaston Lawrence, each off of steals.
Halfway through the third quarter, Sam Rayburn had only managed to get off a single field goal attempt — and it was blocked.
The lead eclipsed 40 points on a layup by Price late in the third quarter, and then surpassed 50 early in the fourth on a post move by wing Evan Wood.
Fleming led the team with 18, Wood finished with 16 and Price scored 14, leading the team in double-digit scoring. Espn Blyton scored nine points off a trio of three-pointers, Levi Weems finished with seven, Lawrence had six, Jett Petkus finished with four, Rylan Boutwell scored a pair and Brayden Brown had one.
“I think we played really well today,” Temple said. “We backed off a bit too much in the second, and we’re still working to put together four really good quarters, but today we played three and I’m happy with what I saw overall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.