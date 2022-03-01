Monday marked the latest meeting between the rival Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers on the soccer field, and though Paris entered the game as the top-ranked team in all of 4A Texas soccer, the Panthers gave them everything they could before Paris ultimately came away with a nail-biting 2-1 victory.
For much of the game, the play on the field was defined by the two teams’ defense.
Throughout the first half, North Lamar’s strikers hit a veritable brick wall when attempting to get past Paris’ stalwart midfielders. And on the other end of the field, Paris was having a hard time getting looks at the goal through North Lamar’s defensive backs.
The Paris shots on goal that did get through North Lamar’s defenders were routinely stopped by Panther goalie Mason Cole, who made a number of leaping and diving saves that brought the North Lamar fans in attendance to their feet each time.
Outside midfielder Garrett Russell was a hounding presence for North Lamar, and Devin Offutt was disruptive defensively in the box.
For Paris, the defensive intensity was led by Joset Gonzales.
“He is a top-level defender,” Paris coach Clint Cobb said. “He anchors us and is really crucial to everything we look to do in that area of the game.”
The Wildcats did get more shots on goal than North Lamar throughout the first half, but for the most part the two teams were evenly matched in that regard.
It wasn’t until there was just about three minutes left in the opening half that either team got on the scoreboard, as Paris’ Esteban Guereca fired a bullet into the top corner of the goal from about 20 yards out, sending Paris into the intermission with a 1-0 lead.
While the first goal came at the tail end of the first half, the next came almost immediately out of the gate in the second. Just under five minutes into the second half, Guereca again found the back of the net, this time on a header from close range.
Down 2-0, North Lamar didn’t go quietly, however. With roughly seven minutes left in the game, Panther Luis Morales punched the ball in from close range following a hectic scrum for the ball.
Then, the Panthers had a number of shots on goal in the final minute and a half — including one that clanged off the top crossbar, just centimeters from tying the game.
“Our confidence is at an all-time high,” North Lamar coach Justin Stout said afterwards. “Paris is a great team, and I knew that if we could hang with them then we can hang with anyone.”
For the Wildcats, the win keeps them undefeated on the season, and Cobb said he likes how his squad looks heading into the latter half of district play.
“A lot of younger guys and newer guys have stepped up into big roles this year and done a great job,” he said. “It’s been a pleasant surprise to see the way this group has all stepped up and risen to meet the goals and expectations we set, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this year
