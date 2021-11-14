The Paris Wildcats didn’t have the best of starts against Dallas Lincoln in their bi-district football game on Thursday. The slow start ultimately didn’t matter, though, as an utterly dominating second quarter sealed the game for them and allowed them to coast into the next round of postseason play.
With 28 points and nearly 200 yards in the second quarter alone, the Wildcats were able to effectively put the game away by halftime.
“We’re a team that always tries to start fast; that’s part of our identity as a team,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “For whatever reason, we weren’t able to do that tonight. But we were able to get things going eventually and turn it around.”
The game’s first points came on the Wildcats’ second drive, after their first drive ended with an interception by the Lincoln secondary.
The second drive proved to be much more fruitful, as running back Lyric Tredwell marched his team downfield before capping the drive off with a great touchdown run that saw him break a pair of tackles before cutting back towards the middle of the field as he ran to paydirt, putting his team up 7-0.
The Tigers answered right back, however, utilizing their cadre of speedy receivers to knot the game at 7-7.
The Wildcats responded in kind, marching downfield with big runs from Tredwell and GiTaeus Young, before quarterback Luke Hohenberger finished the drive off, dropping back to pass about 10 yards away from the endzone before seeing a hole and darting forward to finish the drive off right before the end of the quarter, putting his team back on top 14-7.
Defensively, the Wildcats did a good job of stifling the Tigers on short plays, as Lincoln’s attempts to run the ball almost uniformly ended with a tackle by the Wildcats in the backfield, and screen passes were almost always broken up or met with immediate hits.
However, when the Tigers aimed downfield, they were able to find success time and again with the deep pass.
“We came out a little rocky, and I know we can play better than that, but we were able to settle down and pick things up,” Paris linebacker Trent Tennon said. “We’ve got the next round to prove that we can do better.”
Headed into the second quarter, things seemed unsettled for Paris. The offense wasn’t operating as efficiently as the Wildcats would have liked, and Lincoln’s proclivity for big gains saw them consistently working the ball into Paris territory.
The tides were about to change, though.
Paris got the second quarter underway with a quick score, as an excellent punt return from Curie Douglas set Paris up just a few yards away from the red zone. From there, it was a fairly simple matter for Tredwell to punch the ball from the goal line a couple plays later.
Tredwell finished the game with 94 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on just eight carries.
The Paris defense stiffened up in the second quarter, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs on the Tigers’ first two drives of the quarter.
And sandwiched in between those stalwart defensive stands was another touchdown for the Wildcat offense, this time coming when a defensive breakdown by the Tigers opened up a big hole for Paris running back Taydrick Dawson, allowing him to traipse into the endzone, putting the Wildcats up 28-7.
The Wildcats would score again minutes later, as Young darted forward on an inside trap before running down the sideline, putting his team up 35-7 on a 33-yard touchdown.
Young finished the game with 47 rushing yards and 51 receiving yards, and Dawson added 42 rushing yards.
Then, after yet another three-and-out forced by the Wildcat defense, Luke Hohenberger connected with younger brother Trevin Hohenberger on the very first play of the drive, throwing the ball across the field as he scrambled with a slew of Tiger defenders in hot pursuit. With the score, the Wildcats had built their lead up to 42-7, and had fully taken command of the game.
The team’s increased offensive output was due in large part to the stellar job done on the other side of the ball. Throughout the entirety of the second quarter, the Paris defense allowed just one first down.
“It’s all about execution,” Steven Hohenberger said. “We didn’t execute like we’re capable of early on.”
With such a commanding lead, Paris was able to rest its starters throughout the second half, giving valuable playing time to the second string players, as well as a number of players just recently called up from the JV squad.
And though the Tigers were able to put three touchdowns on the board in the second half against the Wildcat reserves, the offensive backups had signs of brilliance and managed to largely hold their own against the first stringers of Dallas-Lincoln, with running backs Elijah Turner and Chris Houston each picking up some big yardage in the second half.
Turner even added to the Wildcats’ total, punching the ball into the endzone after leading the team downfield on the first drive of the second half.
“It’s exciting, isn’t it?” Steven Hohenberger said with a smile. “We’ve got a lot of really talented kids in this program, and it definitely makes you excited for the future.”
With the win, the Wildcats advance to the area round of the playoffs, where they’ll face the second-ranked Stephenville Yellow Jackets.
“We’ve yet to put together a complete football game where we’ve played our best for four quarters,” Steven Hohenberger said. “That’s what we have an opportunity to do next week, and that’s what we’re going to need to do.”
And though preparation for the area round showdown began the next day, that night was all about celebration.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Luke Hohenberger said with a grin. “I love playing with these guys and I’m just glad we’re moving on and have more games ahead of us.”
