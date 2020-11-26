It was a showdown between two Red River Valley teams Tuesday afternoon, and when all was said and done, it was the Pantherettes from North Lamar who earned a hard-fought victory over the Cooper Lady Bulldogs, 46-37.
The Pantherettes opened the game with suffocating defense, holding the Lady Bulldogs to just a pair of free throws and without a field goal through the opening quarter.
At the end of the opening quarter, North Lamar led 8-2. Field goals were hard for the Pantherettes to come by too, but the team was able to find success getting to the foul line, and guard Maddie Walters punctuated the quarter with a three pointer.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to marginally cut into the Pantherette lead in the second quarter, outscoring North Lamar by one in the period, and headed into halftime, the Pantherettes held a five point lead. “I was happy with the way we maintained our D there in the first half,” North Lamar head coach Taqoya Monds said. “We expected them to come out and pressure us a lot, and they did.”
Points were easier for both teams to come by in the second half, and Monds said part of the ease North Lamar scored with was due in part to a reinvigorated emphasis on maintaining control of the ball. Monds said she was also pleased with her team’s passing and ball movement.
“That’s something we stress and put a lot of emphasis on in practice,” she said.
The Pantherettes extended their lead in the third quarter, but Cooper stayed close thanks in part to three pointers from Chesney Kinnamon and Kenzlee Randle.
Mylee Nottingham came alive in the fourth quarter and helped her team seal the win, scoring nine of her 12 points in the final period.
Nottingham’s 12 points led the team. Cydnie Malone finished with 11 points, Walters had eight, Macy Richardson finished with seven, Hutton Pointer had four, Lauren Dority had three and Dani Blount scored one.
For Cooper, Limbaugh led the way with 11 points, Whitney Langley had seven, Kinnamor and Madison Murray each finished with five, Randle had four, Heidi Wood scored three and Macy Green scored two.
“I’m really proud of the girls and the growth they’ve shown from last year,” Monds said. “Our main focus moving forward is to not settle and focus on getting even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.