Week 9 of Red River Valley high school football action was disrupted by a rain system that swept through the region, leading to many games being rescheduled to Thursday night.
North Lamar went on the road a day early, heading east to Texarkana to try to take down Pleasant Grove.
That task was unsuccessful, as North Lamar was drilled by a 55-0 score in the Thursday night game.
The game got off to a bad start, as the Panthers were outscored 27-0 in the first quarter and trailed 34-0 at half-time.
The second half was a bit better, as Pleasant Grove only scored 21 points over the final two quarters.
North Lamar fell to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in district with the loss.
Pleasant Grove improved to 7-2 overall, and 3-1 in district with the victory.
Next week, the Panthers end the regular season with a home game against Liberty-Eylau, which comes into the game with a 6-3 overall record and 2-2 in district.
The Leopards come into next week’s matchup off a 41-30 victory over Pittsburg. Liberty-Eylau will be seeking the “Lamar County Sweep,” with a win over North Lamar.
The Leopards defeated Paris 28-0 earlier in the season.
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4.
